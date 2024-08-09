Take-Two confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 release window

There are rumors, or speculation, that Rockstar's highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 could see its planned 2025 release delayed to the following year. 'Highly anticipated' is putting it lightly; Grand Theft Auto 6 is on track to become the most successful game launch ever. The good news is that it's still on track for 2025, with publisher Take-Two narrowing the release window.

During Take-Two Interactive's latest quarterly financial earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that Rockstar and Grand Theft Auto 6 "will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience" when it launches for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025.

This puts the release sometime during September, October, and November next year. Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold over 200 million copies to date, so undoubtedly, every other developer and publisher will be looking to avoid the exact launch date for GTA 6 when that's finally revealed.

Grand Theft Auto 6 could still be delayed, but the release is still on track for 2025. As for when we'll get our next look at the game, Trailer 1 dropped on December 5, 2023, so hopefully, we'll see Trailer 2 later this year as a nice holiday treat to ease the pain of having to wait over a year to play the game.

Unfortunately, it's still bad news for PC gamers; there's no word on when we can expect the game to hit with Take-Two and Rockstar yet to confirm that a PC version is in the works. During the financial call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about Grand Theft Auto 6's development status and whether it was in the final 'testing' stage. His response was vague: "There's really no cookie-cutter answer to the question, and in any case, it's not the kind of insight we would give."

There's not much to go on, but hey, confirmation that GTA 6 is coming in Fall 2025 is good news.

