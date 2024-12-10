GTA 6 will have a 'significant online mode' to generate revenue for years into the future

Grand Theft Auto 6 will make billions of dollars when it launches, but Rockstar has a 'significant online mode' that will generate money for years.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will have a "significant online mode" that Rockstar will continue to make millions of dollars from not just in the months post-launch, but years into the future according to the latest leaks.

In a new report from Bloomberg, we're learning more information on GTA 6 from writer Jason Schreier, who reports that Rockstar has not only missed multiple deadlines for the game, but publisher Take-Two says that Rockstar and Grand Theft Auto 6 are "now on track".

Schreier said that GTA 6 has "already missed multiple deadlines, a common practice at Rockstar, but Take-Two says it's now on track. Sales of the game, while likely to be astronomical, won't tell the whole story. The title will feature a significant online mode, selling in-game content designed to generate revenue for years into the future. That's how Take-Two kept GTA 5 going for more than a decade".

We already know that Grand Theft Auto 5 has generated around $9 billion in revenue for Rockstar, so we should expect GTA 6 to do far better than that (and have a more extensive online mode) that will most likely make $15B+ if its predecssor has made around $9B.

$9 billion is more than the 3 highest-grossing movies combined, the second best-selling game of all time, the entire Final Fantasy series (with dozens of games across close to 40 years and has still sold 10 million fewer copies than GTA 5). Expectations are at levels we've never seen before, and Rockstar and the GTA 6 development team must be feeling that.