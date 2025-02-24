Malaysian store allows gamers to reserve GTA 6 to guarantee a physical copy at launch

Grand Theft Auto 6 drops later this year, with a store in Malaysia is up for pre-order at a store in Malaysia.
Rockstar Games haven't unleashed pre-orders for GTA 6 just yet, but Gamers Hideout in Malaysia has a pre-order option for Grand Theft Auto 6 on their website, as well as gamers having the ability of walking into their stores and putting down a deposit on what will eventually be the biggest game of all time.
- Read more: GTA 6 gameplay leaks: everything has physical place in the game, roads get destroyed by rockets
We even have some gamers noticing that the store has fake boxes of GTA 6 on their shelves, with gamers pre-ordering the game with a deposit of RM14.90 (which works out to around $3 USD or so). If you live in Malaysia and want to be one of the first in the country to secure a copy of GTA 6... well, now you know where to go.
- Read more: Rockstar working on 'Project ROME' which aims to turn GTA 6 into the 'next big metaverse'
We recently heard about "Project ROME" which is Rockstar's huge project to turn Grand Theft Auto 6 into the "next big metaverse" which you can read more about in the link above.
- Read more: GTA 6 a 'console release' says Rockstar publisher, no PC version coming soon
- Read more: GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release during Take-Two earnings call
- Read more: GTA 6 leak: graphics even better than RDR 2: 'looks and feels truly next-gen'
- Read more: GTA 6 projected to generate $3.2B revenue in first 12 months, $1B in pre-orders
- Read more: GTA 6 trailer in higher quality shows Rockstar detail: stretch marks on thighs
- Read more: GTA 6 has 'significant online mode' to generate revenue for years into the future
- Read more: GTA 6 release has ALL game developer scared, publishers pushing launch dates
- Read more: GTA 6 mission design has more freedom, Rockstar has 'raised the bar again'
- Read more: GTA 6 dev teases 'cutting-edge' tech, 'procedural generation' for objects, environments