All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Malaysian store allows gamers to reserve GTA 6 to guarantee a physical copy at launch

A store in Malaysia is already allowing gamers to reserve GTA 6 to guarantee a physical copy at launch, before Rockstar has opened up pre-orders.

Malaysian store allows gamers to reserve GTA 6 to guarantee a physical copy at launch
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes read time
TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release later this year, with pre-orders available at Gamers Hideout in Malaysia, despite Rockstar not officially launching GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 drops later this year, with a store in Malaysia is up for pre-order at a store in Malaysia.

Rockstar Games haven't unleashed pre-orders for GTA 6 just yet, but Gamers Hideout in Malaysia has a pre-order option for Grand Theft Auto 6 on their website, as well as gamers having the ability of walking into their stores and putting down a deposit on what will eventually be the biggest game of all time.

We even have some gamers noticing that the store has fake boxes of GTA 6 on their shelves, with gamers pre-ordering the game with a deposit of RM14.90 (which works out to around $3 USD or so). If you live in Malaysia and want to be one of the first in the country to secure a copy of GTA 6... well, now you know where to go.

We recently heard about "Project ROME" which is Rockstar's huge project to turn Grand Theft Auto 6 into the "next big metaverse" which you can read more about in the link above.

Photo of the Grand Theft Auto V
Best Deals: Grand Theft Auto V
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$25.75 USD
$27.45 USD $25.90 USD
Buy
$39.99 CAD
$43.99 CAD $39.99 CAD
Buy
£27.33
£27.33 £27.69
Buy
$25.75 USD
$27.45 USD $25.90 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/24/2025 at 2:26 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles