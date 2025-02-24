Malaysian store allows gamers to reserve GTA 6 to guarantee a physical copy at launch

A store in Malaysia is already allowing gamers to reserve GTA 6 to guarantee a physical copy at launch, before Rockstar has opened up pre-orders.

Rockstar Games haven't unleashed pre-orders for GTA 6 just yet, but Gamers Hideout in Malaysia has a pre-order option for Grand Theft Auto 6 on their website, as well as gamers having the ability of walking into their stores and putting down a deposit on what will eventually be the biggest game of all time.

We even have some gamers noticing that the store has fake boxes of GTA 6 on their shelves, with gamers pre-ordering the game with a deposit of RM14.90 (which works out to around $3 USD or so). If you live in Malaysia and want to be one of the first in the country to secure a copy of GTA 6... well, now you know where to go.

We recently heard about "Project ROME" which is Rockstar's huge project to turn Grand Theft Auto 6 into the "next big metaverse" which you can read more about in the link above.