BestBuy lists next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops, cost over $4000

Best Buy has 9 new gaming laptops listed early with RTX 50 Laptop GPUs: ASUS's new ROG Strix Scar 18 gaming laptop with RTX 5090 Laptop GPU is over $4000.

TL;DR: Best Buy has listed new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops, including the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 with an RTX 5090 GPU priced over $4000. Various models from ASUS and HP were unveiled at CES 2025, with prices starting at $1899 for the ASUS ROG Strix G16. Best Buy has listed new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops, including the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 with an RTX 5090 GPU priced over $4000. Various models from ASUS and HP were unveiled at CES 2025, with prices starting at $1899 for the ASUS ROG Strix G16.

Best Buy has listed a bunch of new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops early, with the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 and its RTX 5090 Laptop GPU costing over $4000.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

We saw an absolute truck load of new RTX 50 Laptop GPU-based gaming laptops unveiled at CES 2025 last week, with 8 x ASUS gaming laptops and 1 x HP gaming laptop listed on Best Buy. It starts at $1899 for the ASUS ROG Strix G16 which features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, 16GB RAM, 1TB Gen4 SSD, and the RTX 5070 Ti for $1899.

From there, you've got the ROG Zephyrus G16 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 16GB RAM + 1TB Gen4 SSD, and the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU for $1999. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 has the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, 16GB RAM + 1TB Gen4 SSD and RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU for $2199.

4

The HP Omen Max with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB Gen4 SSD and the faster RTX 5080 Laptop GPU comes in at $2699, while the ASUS ROG Strix G18 with the Core Ultra 9 HX processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB Gen4 SSD, and the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU will set you back $2899. For another $100, you've got the ROG Zephyrus G14 with the Strix Point APU, 32GB RAM, 1TB Gen4 SSD, and RTX 5080 Laptop GPU for $2999.

4

ASUS has its Zephyrus G16 with the Core Ultra 9 processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB Gen4 SSD, and RTX 5080 Laptop GPU for $3199. But if you want the best, you'll be looking at the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB Gen4 SSD, and the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU will cost $3999. The flagship ROG Strix SCAR 18 gaming laptop with a Core Ultra 9 HX processor, 32GB RAM, 2TB Gen4 SSD and RTX 5090 Laptop GPU will cost $4199.

As for all of the gaming laptops unveiled at CES 2025, we've compiled a list below for your reading pleasure: