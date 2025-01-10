MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop: gorgeous design, RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

TL;DR: MSI unveiled the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop at CES 2025, featuring an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, and up to 96GB RAM. It includes Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, and a 99.9Whr battery. The design incorporates Norse mythology motifs and looks utterly GORGEOUS. MSI unveiled the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop at CES 2025, featuring an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, and up to 96GB RAM. It includes Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, and a 99.9Whr battery. The design incorporates Norse mythology motifs and looks utterly GORGEOUS.

MSI unveiled its absolutely stunning Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop at CES 2025, rocking an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display and up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of super-fast GDDR7 memory. Check it out:

4

MSI's new Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop @ CES 2025

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

MSI's new Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop is part of their flagship Titan 18 range, with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 memory, and up to 270W of power flowing into the laptop with 95W to the CPU and 175W to the GPU with OverBoost Ultra Technology.

The 18-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) 120Hz Mini-LED is absolutely stunning, with enough pixel power being pushed out of the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU to handle 4K gaming at 120FPS and beyond thanks to DLSS 4.

4

MSI's new Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop @ CES 2025

The MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop embodies the resilience of Norse mythology with beautiful hand-drawn dragon motifs and Nordic runes. The 3D dragon design and metallic sheen seamlessly blend artistry with extreme performance says MSI.

There's up to 96GB of RAM inside, 1 x Gen5 SSD slot joined by 3 x Gen4 SSD slots, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity with up to 120Gbps of bandwidth and USB PD 3.1 support. There's also HDMI 2.1 output for 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz displays, 2.5GbE ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and a huge 99.9Whr battery. MSI includes a power adapter with 400W of power at the ready, too.

Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI, said: "We're excited to announce this groundbreaking lineup, ensuring our customers find a laptop that matches their needs, whether it's exceptional gaming performance or AI-driven features. MSI continues to redefine innovation, empowering users to achieve their goals".

Enhanced Lineups: Titan, Raider, Vector, Stealth, Crosshair, and Pulse Series

MSI's high-performance laptops now include 18-inch options for greater immersion.