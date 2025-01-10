All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Laptops

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop: gorgeous design, RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

MSI's utterly gorgeous Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop, features 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-OLED display, up to GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop: gorgeous design, RTX 5090 Laptop GPU
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: MSI unveiled the Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop at CES 2025, featuring an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, and up to 96GB RAM. It includes Thunderbolt 5, HDMI 2.1, and a 99.9Whr battery. The design incorporates Norse mythology motifs and looks utterly GORGEOUS.

MSI unveiled its absolutely stunning Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop at CES 2025, rocking an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display and up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of super-fast GDDR7 memory. Check it out:

MSI's new Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop @ CES 2025
4

MSI's new Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop @ CES 2025

MSI's new Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop is part of their flagship Titan 18 range, with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 memory, and up to 270W of power flowing into the laptop with 95W to the CPU and 175W to the GPU with OverBoost Ultra Technology.

The 18-inch 4K (3840 x 2400) 120Hz Mini-LED is absolutely stunning, with enough pixel power being pushed out of the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU to handle 4K gaming at 120FPS and beyond thanks to DLSS 4.

MSI's new Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop @ CES 2025
4

MSI's new Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop @ CES 2025

The MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition Norse Myth gaming laptop embodies the resilience of Norse mythology with beautiful hand-drawn dragon motifs and Nordic runes. The 3D dragon design and metallic sheen seamlessly blend artistry with extreme performance says MSI.

There's up to 96GB of RAM inside, 1 x Gen5 SSD slot joined by 3 x Gen4 SSD slots, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity with up to 120Gbps of bandwidth and USB PD 3.1 support. There's also HDMI 2.1 output for 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz displays, 2.5GbE ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and a huge 99.9Whr battery. MSI includes a power adapter with 400W of power at the ready, too.

Eric Kuo, Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI, said: "We're excited to announce this groundbreaking lineup, ensuring our customers find a laptop that matches their needs, whether it's exceptional gaming performance or AI-driven features. MSI continues to redefine innovation, empowering users to achieve their goals".

Enhanced Lineups: Titan, Raider, Vector, Stealth, Crosshair, and Pulse Series

MSI's high-performance laptops now include 18-inch options for greater immersion.

  • Titan Series: Features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs and OverBoost Ultra Technology delivering up to 270W of total system power.
  • Raider and Vector Series: Offer 260W of power with Thunderbolt 5 and DDR5-6400 memory support.
  • Stealth Series: Sleek, ultra-light designs with AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series processors and Copilot+ PC certification.
  • Crosshair and Pulse Series: Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs for powerful, versatile performance.
Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

