Razer's new Blade 16 gaming laptop: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

Razer has just unveiled its next-generation Blade 16 gaming laptop with quite the interesting CPU + GPU combo: it uses the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU alongside NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU which boasts an incredible 24GB of GDDR7 memory.

The new Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop features a newly designed unibody chassis, precision-cut from a single aluminum block for maximum durability without sacrificing its ultra-thin form factor. Razerr is using an advanced cooling system that features a next-generation vapor chamber and dual fans, with the cooling system covering 57% of the motherboard's surface, using 0.05mm fins for improved thermal performance.

Now... let's discuss the start of the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop show: the GPU. Razer is using NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory and up to 155W of maximum graphics power... awesome, absolutely awesome to see. The new RTX 50 series GPUs will also have NVIDIA DLSS 4 upscaling technology, driving performance up to levels never-before-seen on gaming laptops.

Kaustubh Sanghani, Vice President of GPU Products at NVIDIA, said: "The GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU in the Razer Blade 16 exemplifies our commitment to pushing boundaries, delivering unparalleled AI performance and gaming capabilities".

Razer's new Blade 16 gaming laptop has the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 processing power, as well as an NPU for AI workloads that's good for up to 50 TOPS.

On the display side, Razer's new Blade 16 gaming laptop features a vivid QHD+ OLED display with a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate and 0.2ms response time. Razer says that the 16-inch display is Calman-verified, supporting profiles like Rec.709, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3 for accurate color representation.

Razer has redesigned the keyboard on its Blade 16 gaming laptop, with deeper 1.5mm key travel for improved typing responsiveness, as well as 5 macro keys that can be tweaked through Razer Synapse software. There's also a dedicated Copilot+ button for instant access to AI help, thanks to the NPU on the Strix Point APU.

Razer's new Blade 16 gaming laptop also features a nifty 6-speaker audio system that has been tuned by THX, with preset EQ profiles for different media and the option to even create custom sound profiles.

The new Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop will be available in Q1 2025, on the Razer website, Razer Stores, and select retailers.