NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPU rumor: delayed to March, April over supply issues

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs have reportedly been delayed until March, with other RTX 50 Laptop GPU models coming in April according to the latest reports.

In a new article published by DigiTimes, we're learning that NVIDIA has reportedly been focusing a little too much on AI CPUs, and that has affected its supply of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. NVIDIA was reportedly working on RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs seeing a January 2025 launch, which would've launched side-by-side with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, but low availability has caused high-end RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and RTX 5080 Laptop GPU launches to be delayed until March 2025.

NVIDIA announced a couple of days ago that it would be launching its new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops for pre-order on February 25, with retail availability starting in March. It looks like NVIDIA will only have its higher-end RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and RTX 5080 Laptop GPU launching at first, with RTX 5070 Ti Laptop, RTX 5070 Laptop, and the RTX 5060 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops in April.

DigiTimes reported: "This also happened at NVIDIA, which has never been late in the past, and it is estimated that it is related to NVIDIA's all-out sprint to the AI server. Even if there are differences in the design and process of server and PC chips, the company's resource allocation may still affect the debugging efficiency of new products".

NVIDIA will have prices starting at $1299 for RTX 5070 gaming laptops, at $1599 for RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops, while the higher-end side of things with the RTX 5080 gaming laptops starting at $2199, while flagship RTX 5090 gaming laptops will begin at $2899. We've seen many of these designs through official teases at CES 2025 and over the weeks since, as well as leaks and rumors at the same time.

