Laptops

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPU rumor: delayed to March, April over supply issues

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs have reportedly been delayed to a March launch, with RTX 5070 + RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs launching in April.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs have been delayed, with high-end models like the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 launching in March 2025, and others in April. The delay is attributed to NVIDIA's focus on AI CPUs. Prices start at $1299 for RTX 5070 laptops, reaching $2899 for RTX 5090 models.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs have reportedly been delayed until March, with other RTX 50 Laptop GPU models coming in April according to the latest reports.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPU rumor: delayed to March, April over supply issues 20
2

In a new article published by DigiTimes, we're learning that NVIDIA has reportedly been focusing a little too much on AI CPUs, and that has affected its supply of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. NVIDIA was reportedly working on RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs seeing a January 2025 launch, which would've launched side-by-side with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, but low availability has caused high-end RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and RTX 5080 Laptop GPU launches to be delayed until March 2025.

NVIDIA announced a couple of days ago that it would be launching its new GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops for pre-order on February 25, with retail availability starting in March. It looks like NVIDIA will only have its higher-end RTX 5090 Laptop GPU and RTX 5080 Laptop GPU launching at first, with RTX 5070 Ti Laptop, RTX 5070 Laptop, and the RTX 5060 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops in April.

DigiTimes reported: "This also happened at NVIDIA, which has never been late in the past, and it is estimated that it is related to NVIDIA's all-out sprint to the AI server. Even if there are differences in the design and process of server and PC chips, the company's resource allocation may still affect the debugging efficiency of new products".

NVIDIA will have prices starting at $1299 for RTX 5070 gaming laptops, at $1599 for RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops, while the higher-end side of things with the RTX 5080 gaming laptops starting at $2199, while flagship RTX 5090 gaming laptops will begin at $2899. We've seen many of these designs through official teases at CES 2025 and over the weeks since, as well as leaks and rumors at the same time.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU details so far:

  • RTX 5090 Laptop GPU: 10,496 CUDA cores, 1824 AI TOPs, 24GB GDDR7 memory
  • RTX 5080 Laptop GPU: 7860 CUDA cores, 1334 AI TOPS, 16GB GDDR7 memory
  • RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU: 5888 CUDA cores, 992 AI TOPS, 12GB GDDR7 memory
  • RTX 5070 Laptop GPU: 4608 CUDA cores, 798 AI TOPS, 8GB GDDR7 memory
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

