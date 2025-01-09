Machenike Sugon 16 Pro is one of the world's fastest gaming laptops: powered by AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, up to 280W power.

TL;DR: Machenike and Mechrevo's upcoming gaming laptops will feature AMD's Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" processors and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. The flagship models include the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with 16 cores and the RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB GDDR7 memory. Mechrevo offers optional liquid cooling and high power delivery, while both laptops boast advanced display and battery features.

Machenike and Mechrevo's next-generation gaming laptops have been teased, featuring up to AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9000HX series "Fire Range" processors, and NVIDIA's just-announced GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs.

The new Machenike and Mechrevo gaming laptops will support up to the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor, and up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of super-fast GDDR7 memory. The RTX 5090 Laptop GPU inside uses the GB203 GPU with 10,496 CUDA cores and newer 3GB GDDR7 memory modules that are unique to this SKU.

AMD's new Ryzen 9000HX series "Fire Range" processors are desktop-class CPUs that use the same chiplet design as the Ryzen 9000 series "Dragon Range" CPUs on the desktop. The flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor packs 16 corers and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power with new 3D V-Cache, just like the desktop-focused Ryzen 9 9950X3D chip.

The new Mechrevo gaming laptop features an optional liquid-cooling system that has an "UltraBoost" mode that shoves the power up to 280W, while the Machenike gaming laptop only goes up to 230W power. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU has an official 150W TDP rating, but supports up to 175W through Dynamic Boost technology.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor has a 55W TDP but can run at higher TDP levels under specific conditions, with Machenike claiming that it allows 125W TDP to flow into the 9955HX3D processor inside of their new gaming laptop. We have a 1080p Mini-LED panel with an ultra-smooth 300Hz refresh rate -- 1600p @ 300Hz on the Dawn 16 Pro laptop -- 140W Power Delivery over USB-C, a 99Whr battery, and more inside of Mechrevo's next-gen gaming laptop.