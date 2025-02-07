NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU tested: 16% faster than RTX 4080 in 3DMark TimeSpy

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, tested in 3DMark TimeSpy, is 16.2% faster than the RTX 4080. It features 7860 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7 memory, and an 80-150W TDP. Despite expectations of 45-65% performance gains, it falls short. Laptops with this GPU start at $2199, available March 2025. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, tested in 3DMark TimeSpy, is 16.2% faster than the RTX 4080. It features 7860 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7 memory, and an 80-150W TDP. Despite expectations of 45-65% performance gains, it falls short. Laptops with this GPU start at $2199, available March 2025.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU has appeared in new 3DMark TimeSpy benchmark results, tested against the current-gen RTX 4080 Laptop GPU.

The new GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU is 16.2% faster in TimeSpy versus the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU in new results shared by Top Player on Bilibili, with 21,948 points in TimeSpy's Graphics test. Compared to my own recent personal testing of the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU which scored 9316 points in the same test, and the RTX 4070 Laptop GPU which scored 12,131 points, the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU is shaping up very well indeed.

However, it falls radically short of the purported performance pushed by leakers like Moore's Law is Dead, who reported that we should expect 45-65% more performance out of the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU compared to the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU.

Inside, the new RTX 5080 Laptop GPU features 7860 CUDA cores, 16GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus, and an 80-150W TDP (depending on the gaming laptop).

Laptop manufacturers are busy getting their new gaming laptops ready for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs, mixed with Intel and AMD's latest processors. We'll have real performance numbers on the new GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU once gaming laptops start hitting my door, and I'll put them through their paces not just in 3DMark, but in proper gaming tests against RTX 40 Laptop GPUs in the coming weeks and months ahead.

NVIDIA announced during CES 2025 earlier this year that its new GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops will start from $2199, with availability kicking off in March 2025.