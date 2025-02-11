NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series gaming laptop pre-orders start February 25, retail launch in March

NVIDIA will kick off GeForce RTX 50 series gaming laptop pre-orders on February 25, with retail availability of the RTX 50 series gaming laptops starting in March.
In a new post on X, the official NVIDIA GeForce account said: "GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop pre-orders start Feb 25 from OEMs. Stay tuned for more details!" The company announced its fleet of Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs at CES 2025, which includes the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, and the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.
NVIDIA will have prices starting at $1299 for RTX 5070 gaming laptops, at $1599 for RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops, while the higher-end side of things with the RTX 5080 gaming laptops starting at $2199, while flagship RTX 5090 gaming laptops will begin at $2899. We've seen many of these designs through official teases at CES 2025 and over the weeks since, as well as leaks and rumors at the same time.
- Read more: NVIDIA unveils GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs
- Read more: NVIDIA details Blackwell Max-Q innovations: RTX 5070 series laptops start from $1299
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU details so far:
- RTX 5090 Laptop GPU: 10,496 CUDA cores, 1824 AI TOPs, 24GB GDDR7 memory
- RTX 5080 Laptop GPU: 7860 CUDA cores, 1334 AI TOPS, 16GB GDDR7 memory
- RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU: 5888 CUDA cores, 992 AI TOPS, 12GB GDDR7 memory
- RTX 5070 Laptop GPU: 4608 CUDA cores, 798 AI TOPS, 8GB GDDR7 memory