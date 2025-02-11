NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series gaming laptop pre-orders start February 25, retail launch in March

TL;DR: NVIDIA will begin pre-orders for GeForce RTX 50 series gaming laptops on February 25, with retail availability starting in March. The lineup includes RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, 5080, and 5090 Laptop GPUs, with prices ranging from $1299 to $2899. These GPUs feature advanced specifications, including CUDA cores and GDDR7 memory. NVIDIA will begin pre-orders for GeForce RTX 50 series gaming laptops on February 25, with retail availability starting in March. The lineup includes RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, 5080, and 5090 Laptop GPUs, with prices ranging from $1299 to $2899. These GPUs feature advanced specifications, including CUDA cores and GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA will kick off GeForce RTX 50 series gaming laptop pre-orders on February 25, with retail availability of the RTX 50 series gaming laptops starting in March.

In a new post on X, the official NVIDIA GeForce account said: "GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop pre-orders start Feb 25 from OEMs. Stay tuned for more details!" The company announced its fleet of Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs at CES 2025, which includes the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, and the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

NVIDIA will have prices starting at $1299 for RTX 5070 gaming laptops, at $1599 for RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops, while the higher-end side of things with the RTX 5080 gaming laptops starting at $2199, while flagship RTX 5090 gaming laptops will begin at $2899. We've seen many of these designs through official teases at CES 2025 and over the weeks since, as well as leaks and rumors at the same time.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU details so far: