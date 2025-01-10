MSI Titan, Raider, Vector, Stealth laptops: all 18-inch displays, up to RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

MSI upgrades its Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth high-performance laptops: all up to 18-inch display now, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPUs.

MSI unveiled its updated range of high-performance laptops at CES 2025, including the Titan, Raider, Vector, and Stealth series. These laptops feature up to 18-inch displays, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs, and advanced processors from Intel and AMD. They offer enhanced power capabilities, Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, and innovative cooling systems.

MSI updated its entire range of Titan, Raider, Vector, and Steam series high-performance laptops which will all be available with up to 18-inch displays, and up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

MSI's new TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop @ CES 2025

We were on the CES 2025 show floor and checked out MSI's new offerings, with its flagship TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop featuring an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display, up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, and up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory.

The new TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop also supports up to 270W of power flowing through it thanks to MSI's OverBoost Ultra Technology, new Thunderbolt 5 ports, and DDR5-6400 memory.

MSI's new fleet of Raider and Vector series gaming laptops will offer up to 260W of power, with the new Stealth series laptops featuring new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs that are Copilot+ ready for AI. MSI's new Stealth 18 is the lightest 18-inch laptop on the market, says MSI, using a sleek Mg-Al alloy chassis.

MSI's new Stealth A18+ AI gaming laptop @ CES 2025

MSI's new Stealth 18 comes in two variants: Stealth A18 AI+ (A3XW) and the Stealth 18 HX AI (A2Xw) with the big difference being the Stealth A18 AI+ features up to the AMD Ryzen 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU while the Stealth 18 HX AI features up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor.

Both of MSI's new Stealth 18 gaming laptops can be configured with up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory. They each come with up to an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, too. MSI uses is exclusive vapor chamber cooler with dual fans, 4 exhausts, and vapor chamber on the cooling side of the Stealth 18 laptops.

The Discrete Graphics mode (MUX) redirects the GPU to utilize its full power, while per-key RGB keyboard courtesy of SteelSeries tailors your keyboard with tweakable color and macros design. MSI uses a lightweight, but sturdy design with a magnesium aluminum alloy chassis.

MSI's new Raider 18 series gaming laptops @ CES 2025

The new MSI Raider 18 gaming laptops also come in two variants: the Raider RA18 HX (A9W) and Raider 18 HX AI (A2XW) with the difference here being that the Raider A18 HX features up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, while the Raider 18 HX AI features up to an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor (the new one with 3D V-Cache).

We have up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 memory inside, joined by the same 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. MSI is using its OverBoost Ultra Technology on the Raider 18 series laptops, providing up to 85W of power to the CPU and up to 175W of power into the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

MSI's new Raider 18 series gaming laptops @ CES 2025

There's also Thunderbolt 5 connectivity for up to 120Gbps of bandwidth, supporting dual 8K displays (on the Raider 18 HX AI laptop only). The Discrete Graphics mode (MUX) redirects the GPU to utilize its full power. MSI's new Raider 18 series gaming laptops also feature USB PD 3.1 charging of up to 140W, Wi-Fi 7, and more.

MSI's new Vector HX AI gaming laptop @ CES 2025

Lastly, the MSI Vector A18HX and Vector 18 HX AI gaming laptops give you the choice between the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (Vector A18 HX) or the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor (non-X3D) with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

MSI is using an 18-inch 1600p (2560 x 1600) 240Hz IPS-level panel on the Vector 18 series gaming laptops, with up to 260W of power flowing through it (85W for the CPU and 175W for the GPU). There's also Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and that huge 99.9WHr battery.