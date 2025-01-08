ASUS ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop: 18-inch 2.5K 240Hz, Ryzen 9 9955HX CPU, RTX 5070 Laptop GPU

TL;DR: ASUS unveiled the ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop at CES 2025, featuring an 18-inch 2.5K 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. It offers up to 64GB DDR5 memory, 2TB SSD, and advanced cooling with Tri-Fan Technology. The design allows easy upgrades, includes a full-sized keyboard, Dolby Atmos speakers, and supports Wi-Fi ASUS unveiled the ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop at CES 2025, featuring an 18-inch 2.5K 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. It offers up to 64GB DDR5 memory, 2TB SSD, and advanced cooling with Tri-Fan Technology. The design allows easy upgrades, includes a full-sized keyboard, Dolby Atmos speakers, and supports Wi-Fi

ASUS unleashed its new ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop at CES 2025, featuring an 18-inch 2.5K 240Hz IPS display, and up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. Check it out:

Inside, the new ASUS ROG Strix G18 features up to AMD's new Ryzen 9 9955HX processor (16 cores, 32 threads), up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory (there's an option for the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with 12GB GDDR7, too).

We have up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory (16GB by default) and up to 2TB of Gen4 SSD storage. This is joined by an 18-inch 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, at a super-smooth 240Hz with a 3ms response time. It's just an IPS panel, with no Mini-LED or OLED goodness here on a higher-end ROG Strix, which is disappointing -- but you've got the ROG Strix SCAR gaming laptop with a Mini-LED panel.

ASUS has up to 180W of power flowing into the ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop: 65W from the CPU and up to 175W from the GPU when pushed harder with "Manual Mode", while "Turbo Mode" drops down to 170W (55W from the CPU).

To accommodate such powerful components, the Strix G18's chassis and motherboard were both designed to accommodate our new full-width heatsink, whose fins were moved even closer to the exhaust vents for more efficient cooling. The full-width heatsink is built from three different sections, surrounding the motherboard with densely-packed fins for a total surface area of 187,156mm². This design maximizes the available pathing for hot air to escape the machine and drastically increases overall airflow

ASUS's new ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop features an ultra-fast 18-inch 2560 x 1600 240Hz Nebula Display with a 3ms response time, with up to 500 nits of peak brightness. ASUS has also added a brand new ACR (Ambient Contrast Ratio) film, with two layers that reduce glare to increase contrast to provide more vibrant visuals, as well as improving off-angle viewing when someone is watching over your shoulder.

The new ASUS ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop features a full-sized keyboard with overstroke technology that offers improved work and play functionality, reducing key actuation and improving responsiveness. This is a gaming laptop, so ASUS has included spaced function keys for intuitive identification and dedicated hotkeys for quick access to vital commands.

ASUS uses dual Dolby Atmos-powered speakers to create an "authentic sound stage" for your games, with Hi-Res audio support letting you hear music in the same quality that it was recorded. There's also two-way AI Noise Cancellation that processes both incoming and outgoing audio to filter out background noises.

We have a 90Wh battery inside of the ROG Strix G18 gaming laptop, with USB Type-C power delivery support of up to 100W so you can get some quick juice into your gaming laptop. There's also Wi-Fi 6E support, 1GbE ethernet, dual USB4 ports, dual USB-A port, HDMI 2.1 output for 4K 120Hz, and a 3.5mm audio jack.