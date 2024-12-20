All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU leaks: 40-60% faster than RTX 4080 Laptop GPU

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU rumored specs: 7680 CUDA cores, 16GB of ultra-fast GDDR7 memory, 175W max TGP for new gaming laptops.

Gaming Editor
Published
TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU is rumored to be 40-60% faster than the RTX 4080, featuring 16GB of GDDR7, a 175W max TGP, and 7680 CUDA cores. Expected to debut at CES 2025.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU is rumored to be around 40-60% faster than the current-gen RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, according to the latest leaks. Let's go:

In his new video, leaker Moore's Law is Dead says his NVIDIA source told him: "By the way, this December we've been validating a GN22 X9 sample that has 16GB of GDDR7, a 175W max TGP, and 7680 CUDA cores. This definitely seems like the RTX 5080 Laptop Edition, and it should be 40-60% faster than the current RTX 4080 Laptop GPU".

We've been hearing more and more about NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs lately, with ASUS's next-gen ROG gaming laptops featuring the new RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, and RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU in 2025.

NVIDIA will be unveiling its new RTX 50 series GPUs for the desktop, and RTX 50 Laptop series GPUs for laptops at CES 2025, and ASUS has a huge ROG event for CES 2025 too... where we'll get the skinny on all of these new Blackwell-powered, GDDR7-based laptop GPUs.

We should expect some truly monster next-gen gaming laptops in a few weeks' time at CES 2025, with the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU being the top dog, but the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB of GDDR7 memory and a 175W max TGP is going to be awesome in a new 4K 120Hz+ gaming laptop. CES 2025 is just weeks away, then we'll know everything with concrete authority, and we can't wait! We'll be on the show floor delivering you content from CES 2025!

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

