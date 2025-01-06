NVIDIA unveils next-gen GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs

TL;DR: NVIDIA has announced its GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, including the RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 for desktops and laptops. The RTX 5090 Laptop GPU features 24GB of GDDR7 memory. Pricing starts at $1299 for RTX 5070 laptops, offering high performance with reduced power consumption. Full specifications are pending release. NVIDIA has announced its GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, including the RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, and 5070 for desktops and laptops. The RTX 5090 Laptop GPU features 24GB of GDDR7 memory. Pricing starts at $1299 for RTX 5070 laptops, offering high performance with reduced power consumption. Full specifications are pending release.

NVIDIA has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" desktop and laptop GPUs, with the introduction of the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 Laptop GPUs.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops will start from $2899, with RTX 5080 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops starting at $2199. Under that, starting at $1599 we've got the RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU inside of new gaming laptops, while starting from $1299 there'll be RTX 5070 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops... damn.

The $1299 entry point for a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptop is fantastic, considering it offers RTX 4090 levels of performance for half the power consumption... the perfect, and potent mix for 2025 gaming laptops.

We've been hearing leaks and rumors of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU family, but now 4 of them are official. In very recent leaks, we know that NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU offers an astounding 24GB of super-fast GDDR7 memory, while the new RTX 5080 Laptop GPU will reportedly feature 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA hasn't released the full specifications and details for its new GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs, but that shouldn't be too far away (hopefully). We've got leaks confirming most of the news, as well as recent leaks confirming things like 24GB of GDDR7 memory on the flagship RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. We shouldn't have much longer to wait forr all those juicy details on the mobile Blackwell GPUs.