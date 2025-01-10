MSI's new TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop: 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display, RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

TL;DR: MSI unveiled the TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop at CES 2025, featuring an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display and the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 memory. It includes Intel's Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, up to 96GB RAM, and advanced connectivity options like Thunderbolt 5 and Wi-Fi 7. The laptop offers enhanced cooling and storage with MSI OverBoost Ultra technology and Super MSI unveiled the TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop at CES 2025, featuring an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display and the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 memory. It includes Intel's Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, up to 96GB RAM, and advanced connectivity options like Thunderbolt 5 and Wi-Fi 7. The laptop offers enhanced cooling and storage with MSI OverBoost Ultra technology and Super

MSI unleashed its next-gen TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop at CES 2025, with an 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED panel and new RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 memory. Check it out:

Inside, the MSI TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop is a powerhouse: up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285HX processor, up to 96GB of RAM, and it can be outfitted with NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB of super-fast GDDR7 memory. There's a huge 18-inch 4K 120Hz Mini-LED display that will look gorgeous, and provide enough resolution and refresh rate goodness to let the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU stretch its legs.

There's a single Gen5 SSD slot and 3 x Gen4 SSD slots, dual Thunderbolt 5 ports for super-fast I/O that's joined by 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports. There's also HDMI 2.1 output that supports 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz output, 2.5GbE wired ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 joining the connectivity party.

Inside, MSI's new TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop features up to 270W of power flowing into it, with 95W maximum available to the CPU and up to 175W available to the GPU with MSI OverrBoost Ultra technology. Thunderbolt 5 ports on the TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop will offer up to 120Gbps of bandwidth, enough to support not one, but two 8K displays.

The company is using exclusive Vapor Chamber cooling with 2 fans, a 3D cooling stand, and dedicated PCIe Gen5 SSD cooling. MSI is using a Cherry mechanical per-key RGB gaming keyboard made by SteelSeries, with Mystic Light and a seamless RGB haptic touchpad design.

There's up to 140W of USB PD 3.1 fast charging into MSI's new TITAN 18 HX AI gaming laptop, with the world's largest battery capacity coming in at 99.9WHr (I bet it's going to feel good to push over that 100WHr in the near future, huh MSI).