ASUS ROG gaming laptops with next-gen GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs listed early

The next-gen ASUS ROG Strix G835 gaming laptop has been teased, powered by NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

In some new leaks from retailers, early listings were spotted for multiple next-gen ASUS ROG gaming laptops with the ROG Strix G835 featuring up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, a 2TB Gen4 SSD, and up to NVIDIA's next-gen flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, and an 18-inch QXGA display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

ASUS will also have the next-gen ROG Zephyrus GU605 which will feature up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285H processor, 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 16-inch QXGA OLED display. On the GPU side of things, ASUS will reportedly offer a choice of the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU options.

Huang514613 summarized all of the leaks into one glorious chart (below) after he discovered the entries, with some laptops featuring the GN22-X6, X4, and X2 graphics which NVIDIA is expected to launch as the RTX 5070, RTX 5060, and RTX 5050, respectively.

ASUS should unveil its new ROG gaming laptops, and I'm sure a mountain of new products, at CES 2025 in early January. We'll be on the ground at the show this year, checking out all of ASUS's new goodies, and especially these new ROG gaming laptops.