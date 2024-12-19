All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Laptops

ASUS ROG gaming laptops with next-gen GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs listed early

ASUS's next-gen ROG gaming laptops teased: Intel Arrow Lake laptop CPUs, NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs inside.

ASUS ROG gaming laptops with next-gen GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs listed early
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
TL;DR: The next-gen ASUS ROG Strix G835 gaming laptop, featuring NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, has been leaked. It includes up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 64GB DDR5 memory, and an 18-inch QXGA display. ASUS will also release the ROG Zephyrus GU605 with similar high-end specs. These laptops are expected to be unveiled at CES 2025.

The next-gen ASUS ROG Strix G835 gaming laptop has been teased, powered by NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

ASUS ROG gaming laptops with next-gen GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs listed early 24
3

In some new leaks from retailers, early listings were spotted for multiple next-gen ASUS ROG gaming laptops with the ROG Strix G835 featuring up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, a 2TB Gen4 SSD, and up to NVIDIA's next-gen flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, and an 18-inch QXGA display with a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

ASUS will also have the next-gen ROG Zephyrus GU605 which will feature up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285H processor, 64GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 16-inch QXGA OLED display. On the GPU side of things, ASUS will reportedly offer a choice of the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU options.

Huang514613 summarized all of the leaks into one glorious chart (below) after he discovered the entries, with some laptops featuring the GN22-X6, X4, and X2 graphics which NVIDIA is expected to launch as the RTX 5070, RTX 5060, and RTX 5050, respectively.

ASUS ROG gaming laptops with next-gen GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 Laptop GPUs listed early 25
3

ASUS should unveil its new ROG gaming laptops, and I'm sure a mountain of new products, at CES 2025 in early January. We'll be on the ground at the show this year, checking out all of ASUS's new goodies, and especially these new ROG gaming laptops.

Photo of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2024) Gaming Laptop
Best Deals: ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2024) Gaming Laptop
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$3882.68 USD
- -
Buy
$3882.68 USD
- -
Buy
$1239 CAD
- -
Buy
$3882.68 USD
- -
Buy
$3882.68 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/19/2024 at 9:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles