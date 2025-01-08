Alienware's new Area-51 gaming laptops: up to NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU

Alienware unveils its new Area-51 gaming laptops in 18-inch and 16-inch form: up to Core Ultra 9 275HX, up to GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU.

Alienware introduced its new Area-51 gaming laptops at CES 2025, featuring 18-inch and 16-inch models with a focus on power and performance. They include Intel Core Ultra CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 GPUs, advanced thermal architecture, and support for Gen5 SSDs. The design is inspired by extraterrestrial phenomena, offering a unique aesthetic. Available in Q1 2025, prices start at $1999.

Alienware unveiled its new Area-51 gaming laptops at CES 2025 in both 18-inch and 16-inch form, focusing on power, performance, and innovative engineering in a "new otherworldly design language". Check them out:

Inside, the new Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops feature up to 280W of power between the new Intel Core Ultra CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPU. We've got up to Intel's new Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, and up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, ready to handle anything you throw at it.

The new design language is called "AW30" which takes inspiration from extraterrestrial phenomena, including the Aurora Borealis, otherwise known as the Northern Lights. On the hardware side of things, the new Area-51 gaming laptop has a dedicated 175W of total graphics power (TGP) flowing into the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, and up to 105W TDP flowing into the CPU.

The engineers at Alienware have designed their laptop design with a more advanced Cryo-Tech thermal architecture to unlock new levels of performance, where managing airflow, fan speed, module design and thermal interface material are "core parts" of this approach explains the company. When compared against previous Alienware gaming laptops, the new Area-51 laptops move up to 37% more air through the system, while being up to 15% quieter.

We've also got higher-speed memory inside of Alienware's new Area-51 gaming laptops, with XMP memory speeds of up to 7200 MT/s and the new Area-51 laptops are the first Alienware laptops to support new Gen5 SSDs. The new Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops can house up to an incredible 12TB of SSD storage.

Elite Performance : Area-51 unleashes 280W of combined power across an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPU and an Intel® Core™ Ultra CPU - delivering exceptional performance.

Robust Thermals : A new intricate thermal architecture enables Area-51 to move up to 35% more air through the system while being 15% quieter.

Sophisticated Design: Area-51 laptop design exudes a mysterious identity that invokes curiosity while elevating comfort and functionality.

New Liquid Teal finish on the anodized aluminum gives the system a dark iridescent sheen that shifts colors when light is absorbed.

Translucent thermal shelf located on the rear is illuminated by gradient, AlienFX lighting animations that imitate the unpredictable motions of the Aurora Borealis. In this spirit, lighting is now used on the surfaces as opposed to being a graphic element.

New signature Aurora lighting effect serves as a boot up animation interacting with all AlienFX lighting zones and is accompanied by a new startup sound effect.

Clear Gorilla Glass window on the underside of the laptop provides a view into the inner-workings of the machine, paying homage to a retro-futuristic design

RGB fans cast an underglow through the clear window and up through the keyboard deck for added ambiance/

Zero Hinge design delivers a cleaner, sleeker exterior that features fluid contours and clean lines.

Alienware's new Area-51 gaming laptops will be available starting in Q1 2025 in specific configurations, with the launch price starting at $3199 including the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, while the baseline configuration will kick off at $1999.