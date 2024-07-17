Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K 'Arrow Lake-S' rumored CPU boost speed of up to 5.7GHz

Intel's upcoming next-generation flagship Core Ultra 9 285K "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPU will reportedly boost up to 5.7GHz, or up to 5.4GHz across all P-Cores.
In a new post on X, leaker "Raichu" says that the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor will hit a 5.7GHz boost and up to 5.4GHz across all P-Cores. The E-Core clock speeds will hit up to 4.7GHz max, or an all-core E-Core boost of up to 4.6GHz.
We've been hearing through recent rumors that Intel's flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor in ES (engineering sample) form hitting up to 5.5GHz, while QS (qualifying sample) chips were hitting 5.7GHz, while now we're hearing confirmations of the max 5.7GHz boost for Intel's flagship Arrow Lake-S chip.
- Read more: Intel's next-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 285K 'Arrow Lake' CPU confirmed by CPU-Z devs
- Read more: Intel won't release Core Ultra 3 versions of Arrow Lake, rumored to be Raptor Lake Refresh
- Read more: Intel will debut 'Per Core Thermal Throttle' with Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake' CPUs
- Read more: Intel could use upgraded NPU inside of Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs, larger die size required
- Read more: Intel Core Ultra 200V 'Lunar Lake' drops in September, Core Ultra 200 'Arrow Lake' in October
- Read more: Intel's new 800-series platform for Core Ultra 200 'Arrow Lake' CPUs detailed in new leaks
- Read more: Intel Innovation 2024 on September 24: Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, Granite Rapids-AP CPUs
- Read more: Intel confirms next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs for desktop and laptops launch for Q4 2024
- Read more: Intel's next-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 285K 'Arrow Lake' CPU rumored to hit 5.5GHz
Right now, Intel has a 6.2GHz boost out of its Core i9-14900KS processor, 6.0GHz from the Core i9-14900K, and even 6.0GHz and 5.8GHz out of the Core i9-13900KS and Core i9-13900K processors, respectively. Arrow Lake will deliver multiple improvements, with IPC performance improvements to make that 5.7GHz on the Core Ultra 9 285K still feel fast versus a huge 6.0GHz boost from the 14900KS.
Upcoming and current boost CPU clocks from Intel processors:
- Core Ultra 9 285K - 5.70GHz (Max)
- Core i9-14900KS - 6.20GHz (Max)
- Core i9-14900K - 6.00GHz (Max)
- Core i9-13900KS - 6.00GHz (Max)
- Core i9-13900K - 5.80GHz (Max)
- Core i9-12900KS - 5.50GHz (Max)
- Core i9-12900K - 5.20GHz (Max)