Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K 'Arrow Lake-S' rumored CPU boost speed of up to 5.7GHz

Intel's upcoming next-generation flagship Core Ultra 9 285K "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPU will reportedly boost up to 5.7GHz, or up to 5.4GHz across all P-Cores.

In a new post on X, leaker "Raichu" says that the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor will hit a 5.7GHz boost and up to 5.4GHz across all P-Cores. The E-Core clock speeds will hit up to 4.7GHz max, or an all-core E-Core boost of up to 4.6GHz.

We've been hearing through recent rumors that Intel's flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor in ES (engineering sample) form hitting up to 5.5GHz, while QS (qualifying sample) chips were hitting 5.7GHz, while now we're hearing confirmations of the max 5.7GHz boost for Intel's flagship Arrow Lake-S chip.

Right now, Intel has a 6.2GHz boost out of its Core i9-14900KS processor, 6.0GHz from the Core i9-14900K, and even 6.0GHz and 5.8GHz out of the Core i9-13900KS and Core i9-13900K processors, respectively. Arrow Lake will deliver multiple improvements, with IPC performance improvements to make that 5.7GHz on the Core Ultra 9 285K still feel fast versus a huge 6.0GHz boost from the 14900KS.

Upcoming and current boost CPU clocks from Intel processors: