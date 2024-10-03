Intel confirms Core Ultra 200 series CPUs launching October 10: reviews arrive 2 weeks later

Intel has confirmed that its new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors will be launching on October 10, with reviews and sales coming two weeks later on October 24.

The new Intel Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs arrive with a new LGA 1851 socket, an entire new fleet of 800-series motherboards led by the Z890 flagship, DDR5 only, and TSMC's magic foundry process which has been an impressive step in the right direction with the mobile-focused Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors.

As for Arrow Lake, we can expect the big announcement and reveal on October 10, while review embargoes and sales unleash on October 24. This means we're under 3 weeks away from the big launch where you'll be able to buy a next-gen Intel platform to fight against AMD's new Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

Here's what to expect from the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, and Core Ultra 5 245K processors:

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K: We should see 24 cores and 24 threads on the Core Ultra 9 285K split between 8P+16E (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores) with the base clock on the P-Cores @ 3.7GHz and @ 3.2GHz on the E-Cores, while max boost clocks on the P-Cores is @ 5.7GHz and @ 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. The all-core boost on the Core Ultra 9 285K is expected to hit up to 5.4GHz on the P-Cores, and up to 4.6GHz on the E-Cores, joined by 36MB of L3 cache, and a 125W (PL1) power rating.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K: Next up, the Core Ultra 5 265K which will have 20 cores and 20 threads split between 8P+12E (8 P-Cores and 12 E-Cores) with the base clock on the P-Cores @ 3.9GHz and @ 3.3GHz on the E-Cores, while max boost clocks on the P-Cores is @ 5.5GHz and @ 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. The all-core boost on the Core Ultra 7 265K is expected to hit up to 5.2GHz on the P-Cores, and up to 4.6GHz on the E-Cores, joined by 33MB of L3 cache, and a 125W (PL1) power rating.

Intel Core Ultra 5 245K: Lastly, the Core Ultra 5 245K will have 14 cores and 14 threads split between 6P+8E (6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores) with the base clock on the P-Cores @ 4.2GHz and @ 3.6GHz on the E-Cores, while max boost clocks on the P-Cores is @ 5.2GHz and @ 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. The all-core boost on the Core Ultra 5 265K is expected to hit up to 5.0GHz on the P-Cores, and up to 4.6GHz on the E-Cores, joined by 24MB of L3 cache and a 125W (PL1) power rating.