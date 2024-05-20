Intel confirms next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs for desktop and laptops launch for Q4 2024

Intel confirms its next-generation Arrow Lake-S, Arrow Lake-HX, and Arrow Lake-X CPUs for desktop and laptops are on track for Q4 2024 launch.

Intel teased its next-gen mobile-focused Lunar Lake CPUs today, but also confirmed its next-gen Arrow Lake-S, Arrow Lake-HX, and Arrow Lake-H processors for both desktop and laptops are coming in Q4 2024.

Intel's new high-performance Arrow Lake CPUs will hit the desktop later this year in Arrow Lake-S form, something that we should see confirmed (and detailed) at Computex 2024 in just a couple of weeks time. Intel has now provided a preview of its next-gen Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs, with a tease of the monolithic design that has multiple tiles inside.

Arrow Lake will feature a CPU, GPU, SoC, and I/O tiles, with the biggest of the tiles being the CPU and SoC which are the larger rectangular-shaped ones at the bottom, and the square one in the middle. There's also a dummy tile used, which is something Intel is also doing with its new Lunar Lake CPUs, too.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors will roll out with an 8+16 design (8 Performance Cores based on the new Lion Cove architecture, and 16 Efficiency Cores based on the Skymont architecture). We should also see 4 Low-Power Crestmont-based E-Cores on the SoC Tile, with the GPU tile packing 2-4 Xe-Cores of "Xe-LPG" Alchemist-based integrated graphics.

Intel's new Arrow Lake-S desktop processors will be the first desktop CPUs from Intel with the new "Core Ultra 200 series" branding, with new 800-series motherboards led by the flagship Z890 chipset to be teased at Computex 2024, with native Thunderbolt 4, and much more.

Intel Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU features and support:

  • LGA 1851 Socket Longevity Planned Uptill 2026
  • DDR5 Only Compatibility, No DDR4 Support
  • Kicks off With 800-Series Motherboards
  • Support For Up To DDR5-6400 Memory (Native JEDEC)
  • Increased PCIe Gen 5.0 Lanes Through CPU & PCH
  • Arrow Lake-S First Desktop Family Supported (DIY)
  • Arrow Lake-S CPUs feature 3 MB L2 Cache Per P-Core
  • Arrow Lake-S CPUs feature Alchemist iGPUs
  • Arrow Lake-S CPUs feature 8+16, 6+8 CPU SKUs
  • Arrow Lake-S 8+16 (24 Cores)
  • Arrow Lake-S 6+8 (14 Cores)
  • No Hyper-Threading Support
  • Launching In 2H 2024
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

