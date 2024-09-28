Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 7 265K 'Arrow Lake-S' engineering sample spotted

Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 7 265K "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPU has been pictured, right after we saw an engineering sample (ES) of the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 5 265K processor has been spotted in QS form as well, with leaker "harukaze5719" posting some pictures on X of a QS (qualifying sample) of a "Q33K" processor, which fellow leaker "Jaykhin" said simply "265K" referring to the Core Ultra 5 265K "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPU.

The new Core Ultra 5 265K processor will feature 20 cores (8P+12E) and 20 threads, with boost clocks reaching up to 5.5GHz. The processor simply says "INTEL CONFIDENTIAL NA Q33K" on it, but the final retail versions will have the proper branding of "Core Ultra 5 265K" on this "Q33K" QS processor.

Here's what to expect from the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, and Core Ultra 5 245K processors:

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K: We should see 24 cores and 24 threads on the Core Ultra 9 285K split between 8P+16E (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores) with the base clock on the P-Cores @ 3.7GHz and @ 3.2GHz on the E-Cores, while max boost clocks on the P-Cores is @ 5.7GHz and @ 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. The all-core boost on the Core Ultra 9 285K is expected to hit up to 5.4GHz on the P-Cores, and up to 4.6GHz on the E-Cores, joined by 36MB of L3 cache, and a 125W (PL1) power rating.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K: Next up, the Core Ultra 5 265K which will have 20 cores and 20 threads split between 8P+12E (8 P-Cores and 12 E-Cores) with the base clock on the P-Cores @ 3.9GHz and @ 3.3GHz on the E-Cores, while max boost clocks on the P-Cores is @ 5.5GHz and @ 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. The all-core boost on the Core Ultra 7 265K is expected to hit up to 5.2GHz on the P-Cores, and up to 4.6GHz on the E-Cores, joined by 33MB of L3 cache, and a 125W (PL1) power rating.

Intel Core Ultra 5 245K: Lastly, the Core Ultra 5 245K will have 14 cores and 14 threads split between 6P+8E (6 P-Cores and 8 E-Cores) with the base clock on the P-Cores @ 4.2GHz and @ 3.6GHz on the E-Cores, while max boost clocks on the P-Cores is @ 5.2GHz and @ 4.6GHz on the E-Cores. The all-core boost on the Core Ultra 5 265K is expected to hit up to 5.0GHz on the P-Cores, and up to 4.6GHz on the E-Cores, joined by 24MB of L3 cache and a 125W (PL1) power rating.

Intel will be launching the Core Ultra 7 265K "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPU (along with 4 other SKUs) on October 24, but we'll get the full skinny on Arrow Lake-S on October 10.