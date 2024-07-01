Intel's new 800-series platform for Core Ultra 200 'Arrow Lake' CPUs detailed in new leaks

Intel is currently hosting a bunch of events for distributors and board partners to show off their new LGA-1851 socket, and new 800-series chipset that will power its upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" desktop CPUs.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In some new leaks, we're getting some details on the new 800-series chipset that shows us the full PCIe configuration, with Arrow Lake-S processors featuring 16 dedicated PCIe Gen5 lanes for graphics, with an additional 4 Gen5 lanes for SSD storage.

On top of that, there's an additional Gen4x4 interface that's attached directly to the CPU, which will allow users to connect another Gen4 SSD directly to the CPU. This means that users and gamers that adopt the new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPU platform with the new 800-series chipset, won't have to sacrifice Gen5 lanes for GPUs and storage.

Not only that, but the new Arrow Lake CPUs will have integrated Thunderbolt 4 controllers across the 800-series chipset board, with support for up to 4 displays connected to integrated Arc Xe-LPG graphics. You'll be able to connect a DisplayPort 2.1 or HDMI 2.1 monitor directly to your motherboard, which is a really, really nice thing to see from Intel. The chipset diagram also confirms support for USB 20G, 10G, and 5G connections.

Intel's new 800-series chipset will roll out with the new LGA-1851 socket, with the 800-series family to include the flagship Z890, as well as the H870, B860, and H810 series. All of the top motherboards feature support for up to DDR5-6400, too.

3

Arrow Lake-S CPU I/O capabilities:

DDR5 UDIMM/SO-DIMM - 6400 MT/s Native

1x4 eDP 1.4b

DP2.0 UHBR20/HDMI 2.1

2x USB 4.0 + TBT4/DP

2.0/HDMI 2.1 Type-C

24 Total PCIe Lanes

20 PCIe Gen5 Lanes (1x16 + 1x4)

4 PCIe Gen5 Lanes (1x4)

8 SATA III lanes

ARL-S PCH For 800-Series Motherboards:

DMI Gen4 1x8

24 Total PCIe Gen4 Lanes

6 x4 Controller (Max)

14 Root Port (Max)

8 SATA III lanes

3x GbE Ports

10 USB 3.2 Gen2 x1 Ports (Every two ports can be used as a single USB Gen 3.2 Gen2x2 port, max 4 supported)

14 USB 2.0 Ports

802.11ax R2 w/TDBC (160+80), BT6/WIFI7

1x CSME SPI

2 x TCH SPI

Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs will be launched in October, and will take the next-gen CPU battle to AMD and its upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs that will be launching this month... July 31, giving AMD plenty of time ahead of Intel and its Arrow Lake processors.