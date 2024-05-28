Intel Innovation 2024 happening on September 24: Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, Granite Rapids-AP CPUs

Intel will host its annual Innovation event in San Jose, California this year on September 24: Arrow Lake and Granite Rapids to be the focus.

Intel has penciled in its annual Innovation event for September 24 this year, hosted in San Jose, California as usual. We should expect a huge focus on the next-gen Core Ultra CPUs, Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, Xeon 6, and Gaudi 3 news.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Intel's upcoming Innovation event will run between September 24-25, where we should see the official launch of Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" desktop CPUs, with an update on what's coming to mobile with Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake CPUs. We should expect a hard launch of Intel's new high-end Xeon "Granite Rapids-AP" processors, as well as an update on Intel's Gaudi 3 AI accelerators during the event.

The upcoming Lunar Lake CPUs from Intel will be the big focus of the show, as they'll be the first true AI PC processors after the launch of the Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPUs. We've got Computex 2024 before Intel Innovation, so expect some reveals and teases during the show, with more news during Intel Innovation in September.

Benchlife reports (machine translated): "The focus is on AI PC, so the key role will definitely be on Lunar Lake. In addition, Intel Innovation 2024, which will be held in San Jose, USA on September 24 and 25, is more important, and it is confirmed that Intel will release the Intel Xeon 6 series processor code-named Granite Rapids-AP at this event, while Intel Gaudi 3 is expected to be released in Shipping starts in September".