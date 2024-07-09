Intel's next-gen flagship Core Ultra 9 285K 'Arrow Lake' CPU confirmed by CPU-Z devs

Intel's family of next-gen Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake' CPU details spilled: Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, Core Ultra 5 245K confirmed.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 54 seconds read time

Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 9 285K "Arrow Lake" CPU is the flagship processor of the new Arrow Lake-S desktop processors, leaked by CPU-Z developers.

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs (source: CPU-Z)
Open Gallery 2

Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs (source: CPU-Z)

CPU-Z v2.10 has rolled out, confirming the leaks from the last couple of months regarding Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs. The new version of CPU-Z details the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 9 275, Core Ultra 7 265K, Core Ultra 7 255, Core Ultra 5 245K, and Core Ultra 5 240 processors.

We don't know the CPU core counts of the Arrow Lake-S processors just yet, but we're expecting that the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor will roll out with 24 cores (split between 8 x P-Cores and 16 x E-Cores). There will be no Hyper-Threading this time around, so it'll be a 24-core, 24-thread CPU.

In the new CPU-Z v2.10 changelog, we also see support for Intel's fleet of Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors, with the Core Ultra 9 288V, Core Ultra 7 268V, 266V, 258V, 256V, and Core Ultra 236V, 228V, and 2266V processors.

It's not just Intel that gets the CPU-Z update lovin', with CPU competitor AMD and its upcoming Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs based on the Zen 5 architecture also teased. CPU-Z v2.10 supports the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X processors.

AMD's list continues, with its upcoming Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APUs, and the Ryzen 9 8945H and Ryzen 7 8845HS "Hawk Point" APUs now supported in CPU-Z v2.10. You can download CPU-Z v2.10 right here.

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$339.99
Buy
$686.99
$686.99$647.99$647.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/10/2024 at 12:05 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags