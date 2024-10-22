Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K fully unlocked hits huge 370W power consumption

Intel's new flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor will use up to 370W of power when fully unlocked.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

In some new posts made to social media, leakers have the new Intel Core Ultra 9 285K "Arrow Lake-S" processor, with power numbers looked at while running a multi-core Cinebench R23 benchmark, with all of the P-Cores at 5.6GHz and E-Cores at 3.9GHz.

The new Core Ultra 9 285K processor hits 42,286 points at stock settings which used around 280W of power, while hitting 45,563 points with the CPU set to 250W Power Limit was consuming around 350W of power, while the power limit + exotic cooling option saw the Cinebench R23 multi-core score hitting 46,289 points and using around 370W of power.

Read more: Check out this beautiful die shot of Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K

Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K processor and its results are coming from leaker "I_Leak_VN" and "HXL" on X, where we're learning that "exotic cooling" on the 285K will see the chip consuming up to 370W of power. Now the race will be between Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 9 285K and AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor that drops in November.

6

What to expect from Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" desktop CPUs:

New LGA 1851 socket, 800-series chipset : Intel will debut its new LGA 1851 socket for Arrow Lake, leaving behind the current LGA 1700 socket. WIth the new socket includes a new chipset, with the 800-series being introduced to support Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs, with the flagship Z890 leading the charge.

New branding to Core Ultra from Core i3, etc : Intel's current fleet of desktop CPUs are still branded as "Core" CPUs like the Core i3, Core i5, etc. Arrow Lake's introduction is seeing Intel change its desktop CPU branding system to align with its mobile offerings, so the new Arrow Lake CPUs fall under the "Core Ultra 200 series" brand. The new flagship CPU is the Core Ultra 9 285K versus the Core i9-14900K now.

DDR5 memory ONLY with new Arrow Lake CPUs : The last few generations of Intel Core CPUs have supported DDR5, but they've also supported DDR4 memory with different motherboards offering DDR4 memory support. From here on out, Intel is only supporting DDR5 with Arrow Lake, so you'll need a new CPU, new motherboard, and if you don't already have DDR5, you'll need new DDR5 memory.

New Lion Core P-Cores, Skymont E-Cores: Arrow Lake will use the same upgraded P-Cores and E-Core architectures as Lunar Lake: new Lion Core P-Cores and Skymont E-Cores will deliver IPC improvements to both Performance and Efficiency cores.

6

No Hyper-Threading support : Intel is completely dropping Hyper-Threading from Arrow Lake, shipping with no HT support whatsover. P-Cores, E-Cores, no HT.

Thunderbolt 5 support : Intel will debut Thunderbolt 5 to the desktop with its new Arrow Lake CPUs, enabling up to 120Gbps of bandwidth, up to 240W charging, support for 540Hz displays, support for 3 x 4K displays all at 144Hz, and so much more.

Slower boost CPU clocks: Intel pushes 6.2GHz (6200MHz) on its flagship Core i9-14900KS processor, but we'll see IPC improvements from the new Lion Cove P-Cores that will help it deliver high performance, but at slower frequencies of around 5.8GHz (5800MHz).

6

Intel Arrow Lake-S desktop CPU features and support: