Intel Core Ultra 200V 'Lunar Lake' drops in September, Core Ultra 200 'Arrow Lake' in October

Intel is gearing up for the launch of its new Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" and Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" processors for laptops and desktops, respectively.

Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" CPU (source: Benchlife)

In a new report from Benchlife, we've got the launch date plans from Intel for its Core Ultra 200 series CPUs on both Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake. Lunar Lake is very special here: it features an entirely new CPU and GPU architecture, with on-package memory that will take the fight (and most easily beat) to Qualcomm and its new Snapdragon X series processors.

Benchlife suggests that we'll see Intel launch its new Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" processors between September 17-24, while the Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" platform will drop a month later in October. In between all of this, we've got AMD launching its new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs and Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" CPUs in July, and then X870 and B650 motherboards from AMD sometime in Q3 2024.

It looks like Intel will be launching the Core Ultra 200K series "Arrow Lake-S" unlocked processors and flagship Intel Z890 motherboards in October, while the non-K variants in the new Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" processors will launch alongside the mid-range Intel B650 and H810 series motherboards.

July 2024 : AMD Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point" APUs

July 2024 : AMD Ryzen 9000 "Granite Ridge" CPUs

September 2024 : Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" CPUs

Q3 2024 : AMD X870/B650 mobos

October 2024 : Intel Core Ultra 200K "Arrow Lake-S" CPUs + Intel Z890 mobos

January 2025: Intel Core Ultra 200 "Arrow Lake-S" CPUs + Intel B860/H810 mobos

CES 2025 is going to be absolutely bonkers in January, with the releases of AMD's new Zen 5 processors in the months prior, Intel's new Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs released in the months prior, and then the Core Ultra 200 non-K desktop processors and mid-range chipsets launching in January 2025...

Adding some spice to this, with NVIDIA unleashing its next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs with the ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 and its ultra-fast GDDR7 memory launching alongside the RTX 5080 and you've got one of the hottest CES shows of all time for PC hardware.