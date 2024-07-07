Intel will debut 'Per Core Thermal Throttle' with Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake' CPUs

Intel is set to debut its new "Fast Throttle" thermal management technology with its upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs that will ensure optimal performance of Arrow Lake CPUs under stress.

In a new post on X, a new leaker on the scene, "Jaykihn," teased that Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" desktop CPUs will get the new technology. Fast Throttle or "Per-Core Thermal Throttle" is something Intel uses on its Raptor Lake Refresh processors.

When your CPU gets too hot, the entire processor is slowed down -- something we all call thermal throttling, or on the professional side of things TJMax -- to keep thermals under control. Sure, the thermals come down through this technique, but so does the performance of your processor. It doesn't matter if it's just a few cores that are overheating, the entire chip slows down.

In steps Fast Throttle that Intel introduced with its 14th Gen Core "Raptor Lake RefresH" processors, and now it looks like a full, proper debut will take place with Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" chips. Fast Throttle is a mechanism that dynamically adjust clock speeds on individual cores of the CPU, when one of the specific cores gets too hot.

This means that the cores that are overheating are the ones that get their clock speeds reduced, while the other cores that aren't experiencing temperature issues, won't slow down. Intel uses a method dubbed "Clock Modulation" which focuses on turning the clocks off and on at a duty cycle, stalling the cores that are running too hot.

Better yet, overclockers will love it as Fast Throttle allows them to manage thermals at a core level, so we could expect Intel to debut some more customization options of Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs for overclockers. OC legend SkatterBencher also teased how Fast Throttle works against competing thermal management techniques, something you can see in the image below:

Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs will debut in September, and we can't wait.