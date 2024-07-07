Intel won't release Core Ultra 3 versions of Arrow Lake, rumored to be Raptor Lake Refresh

Intel's entry-level Core Ultra 3 processors won't be found in the upcoming Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake' CPUs, instead they'll be Raptor Lake Refresh.

It looks like the entry-level Core Ultra 3 series "Arrow Lake" processors aren't happening, with Core Ultra 3 chips under the new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" banner will instead be "Raptor Lake Refresh" processors.

In some new posts on X, new leaker on the scene "Jaykihn" said that there would be no Arrow Lake-S Intel Core Ultra 3 SKU lineup this generation. We'll still see the Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7, and Core Ultra 9 SKUs powered by the new Arrow Lake architecture, but that doesn't mean we won't get a Core Ultra 3 offering, it'll just be a Raptor Lake Refresh chip.

Jaykihn explained: "There is no ARL-S Intel Core Ultra 3 SKU lineup this generation. Note that this does not mean there won't be a desktop Core Ultra 3 SKU lineup this generation. It just means that, if there is one, it won't be on the Arrow Lake architecture. Full ARL-S lineup details soon".

The leaker continued, adding: "After seeing varying interpretations of this post, I feel I should highlight that Meteor Lake Refresh would be a much more likely Core Ultra 3 SKU than Raptor Lake Refresh. If this is the case, the MTL SKUs would be on Redwood Cove Refresh".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

