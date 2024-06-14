TT Show Episode 38 - Everything Worth Knowing About Computex 2024

Computex 2024 took place in Taipei last week, and once again, it was the place to be for all things tech and PC gaming hardware - with the added spin of 'everything AI.' Jak and Kosta were there for the entire week catching up with all the latest from AMD, NVIDIA, ASUS, MSI, Zotac, ASRock, Ducky, Aero Cool, Thermal Grizzly, Phison, Phanteks, and more.
For this week's jam-packed Computex 2024 wrap-up, the duo reviews all 15 TweakTown's Best Tech of Computex 2024 winners, covering everything from impressive new cases to high-end GPUs, Copilot+ PCs, OLED displays, memory tech demos, and even some impressive AI demonstrations from NVIDIA.
Jak and Kosta also discuss all of the big AMD announcements from the show, including the new Zen 5 power Ryzen 9000 Series desktop CPUs and the impressive Ryzen AI 300 Series for laptops, which feature the most powerful NPUs to date for Microsoft's new Copilot+ PC line-up.
Although we didn't get any concrete info on AMD and NVIDIA's next-generation graphics cards, we did see several impressive PC gaming handhelds, so Jak and Kosta break down what's coming and which ones should be on your list. Also, there was a surprise and very impressive new capture dock from AVerMedia that you need to know about.
