ZOTAC ZONE is a new OLED gaming handheld to rival the Steam Deck and ROG Ally X

Hands-on with the ZOTAC ZONE at Computex 2024, a new Windows gaming handheld with tasty specs and an impressive 800-nit 120 Hz OLED display.

The portable PC gaming handheld has exploded in recent times, beginning with the Steam Deck from Valve and Windows-based follow ups like the ROG Ally from ASUS. Teases ahead of Computex 2024, the ZOTAC ZONE was given a full reveal on the show floor, and it's a slick little unit - thanks in part to the vibrant and tasty 7-inch AMOLED display.

Outside of the 120 Hz 800-nits of brightness OLED goodness, the ZOTAC ZONE is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, which features integrated Radeon 780M graphics. This processor and the 7840U have given rise to several new Windows gaming handhelds. Other specs for the ZOTAC ZONE include 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a full-sized M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD slot that will feature at least 512GB of storage capacity.

Running Windows 11, the battery capacity of 48.5 Wh is not as high as the new flagship ROG Ally X from ASUS, but it should deliver longevity similar to the original. PRice-wise, ZOTAC is targeting around $799 USD for the handheld, so it won't be cheap, with a planned September 2024 launch.

Outside of the display and processor, ZOTAC has done some great stuff with the ZONE's design. The ergonomic shape is comfortable to hold, and the adjustable triggered feel is similar to what you can find on the Xbox Elite controller. Throw in Hall effect joysticks to eliminate drift and Steam Deck-like trackpads, and ZOTAC has looked at what's out there, including laptops, and incorporated the right stuff. It's got a Windows Hello camera, programmable dials, and USB-4 ports on the top and bottom.

Interestingly, the joystick layout follows the PlayStation layout instead of the Xbox layout that most PC gamers are used to. The OLED display has one small minor drawback, though: It doesn't support VRR or Variable Refresh Rates.

