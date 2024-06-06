Palit teases GeForce RTX 50 Series with stunning new GPU designs

Palit has some new GPU designs to show us at Computex 2024, and by the time they're finalized they'll probably be for the next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Series.

This year's Computex might have been light on next-gen GPU announcements from NVIDIA and AMD, but that doesn't mean GPU makers aren't prepping for the GeForce RTX 50 Series. Odds are we're going to see the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 later this year, and at Computex 2024, Palit had a range of new 'prototype' GPU designs it was ready to showcase - albeit with current-gen hardware inside.

First up is the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER MASTER, which features a full-metal die-cast shell made from aluminum where you can't see the screws. If you're familiar with Palit's RGB-bling GameRock series of GPUs, this is the complete opposite - a minimal, brushed metal look with a fully enclosed GPU and some minor angles on the end to give it character.

As a prototype, Palit notes that the design still has work left before it's finalized and ready for production - namely, fine-tuning the cooling to ensure it can handle a GeForce RTX GPU with up to 450W of power running at around 60 degrees. Palit wouldn't tell us if that means we'll see this design with the GeForce RTX 50 Series, but it's safe to assume that finalizing the design will happen once the team gets their hands on actual hardware and boards for the next generation of GeForce cards.

And yes, that's Jensen's signature - he signed the MASTER GPU while visiting the Computex show floor.

Next is a stunning all-in-one liquid-cooled GeForce RTX 4090 created in collaboration between Palit and Lynk+. The unique design features a quick release (called Quick Connect) and single-screw connection for the hoses to the radiator and the enclosed waterblock (which has a display). The odds are that this will be for the upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 for the same reasons as the new Palit MASTER GPU. Outside of that, the simple all-in-one liquid-cooled GPU solution is the winner 50 Series or not.

In trying to find a release window, we learned that the design also needs to be finalized to ensure that it can support different 'boards' - aka next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Series hardware. Palit had two more prototype GPU designs, with infinity mirrors mixed with a more traditional GPU design and another brushed metal with an RGB model. The main reason Palit is presenting these new GPUs at Computex is to gauge interest and garner feedback on the latest designs. Even though that means not every single one of these will make it to market, it doesn't make sense for a company like Palit to release brand-new flagship designs toward the end of the current GPU cycle. Again, Palit wouldn't confirm our suspicions, but it was easy enough to read between the lines.

We're pretty confident this is one of our first looks at what Palit is cooking up for the GeForce RTX 50 Series.