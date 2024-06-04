MSI officially showcases new gaming monitor that could change gaming forever

MSI has showcased a new gaming monitor at Computex 2024 that has the potential to completely disrupt the monitor and gaming industry.

MSI has showcased a new range of gaming monitors at Computex 2024 and the company demoed a new AI gaming monitor that has the potential of completely disrupting the gaming industry, particularly the competitive space.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

Introducing, the MEG 321URX, a QD-OLED gaming monitor that arrives with a 3840 x 2160p resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time. While those specifications are certainly impressive, and is something I have complimented MSI for in my review of the display, it's not the aspect of the monitor that is capable of causing an uproar. The model showcased at Computex 2024 featured the same specifications, but with a few key changes and that was the inclusion of a light bar and what MSI calls AI Sky Sight.

This new technology was originally spotted at CES 2024, but has now been changed according MSI representatives at the MSI booth on the showroom floor. MSI describes the new version of the MEG 321URX as the "World's first true AI gaming monitor" as Sky Sight uses an AI engine to scan the game that is being played and provide the player with additional information.

7

7

The one that was shown at Computex 2024 was using Monster Hunter games as an example, and as indicated with the images Sky Sight can be seen scanning what was shown on screen, such as the mini map, and providing the player with real-time notifications and highlights when enemies are detected. These notifications and highlights appear in the form of a intuitive HUD.

7

7

"Using intelligent image recognition, MEG 321URX QD-OLED detects things like your health, sharpness, spirit slash meter, or ammo status and updates it on the built-in Spectrum bar (featuring RGB lighting) in real-time," reads the description of the monitor

"Upgrade Al - Gain access to a fully trainable Al model that you can train to fit your game-specific needs! These custom-trained Al models can then be uploaded to your monitor with a simple firmware update."

If you are wondering if this monitor enables cheats, yes it does, and MSI is aware of that as I asked them that very same question. Their response was they are currently carefully choosing which games to enable these new AI-powered features with, steering clear of competitive games such as Valorant, Counter Strike, and Apex Legends, and concentrating on titles where players aren't versing each other.