XPG NIA PC gaming handheld has a groundbreaking feature that will shake up the market

We saw a lot of new PC gaming handhelds at Computex 2024, but the XPG NIA stood out thanks to its tiltable display and 'foveated rendering' features.

With the Steam Deck, ROG Ally X, MSI Claw AI, ZOTAC ZONE, and several other PC gaming handhelds on display at Computex 2024, the prototype XPG NIA gaming handheld we saw from ADATA's gaming-focused brand impressed us with its unique (and forward-thinking) design. It can potentially change the game regarding PC gaming handhelds thanks to its exciting new "foveated rendering functionality."

2

XPG NIA PC gaming handheld prototype, as seen at Computex 2024.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

First up is the display, which can tilt to offer more ergonomic options for gaming on your lap, up the air, or on a surface like a desk or a table. This plays into the ergonomics of the XPG NIA, which felt more comfortable and lightweight than other handhelds, even though the overall weight was similar. This comes down to better weight distribution and the tiltable display.

Under the hood is where it gets interesting; with the XPG NIA set to launch later this year with an ADATA S55 SSD, you can expand up to 2TB. More interestingly, the NIA will ship with expandable CAMM2 memory modules using LPDDR5X technology. There's no word on the chipset, but XPG has confirmed that the NIA will include an AMD Phoenix APU (as seen in the ROG Ally X) with "exclusive foveated rendering functionality."

This groundbreaking feature will likely use the handheld's front-facing camera and eye-tracking functionality. As we saw with the PlayStation VR2 headset, foveated rendering with eye-tracking can improve image, model, and texture quality specifically where you're looking - and reduce image quality for objects your eyes aren't focused on.

For the XPG NIA, this could lead to improved performance, more frames, better image quality, and even enhanced battery life compared to handheld devices using the same chipset and Radeon GPU hardware. At Computex, XPG listed this as an exclusive feature for the XPG NIA - which is still in the prototype and testing phase.

With customizable memory and storage, a tilting display, and new AMD technology that will pair with the front-facing camera, stay tuned to TweakTown. We'll be bringing you more on this promising new handheld soon.