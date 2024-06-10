AVerMedia's new Capture Dock is for every handheld, including the Switch, Deck, and Ally

AVerMedia X'Tra Go GC515 Capture Dock records up to 4K 30 FPS footage from any gaming handheld, and it's a play and charge dock. Very cool.

Seeing AVerMedia's X'Tra Go GC515 Capture Dock at Computex 2024 was one of those products that immediately felt perfect - it filled a gap while doing it in a way that made you want to get your hands on the final product. We're huge fans of AVerMedia's external and internal capture cards, especially its recent pair of HDMI 2.1 offerings that excel in performance and features.

AVerMedia's X'Tra Go GC515 Capture Dock at Computex 2024.

When it comes to handhelds like the Steam Deck from Valve and the Windows 11-based ROG Ally from ASUS, the AVerMedia X'Tra Go GC515 Capture Dock acts as a docking solution, charger, and external capture card all-in-one. With up to 4K 30fps recording, it's a fantastic device that offers simple one-button recording to an SD Card, which can also connect directly to a PC for transfer.

AVerMedia brings versatility to the table here. When you add in support for the Nintendo Switch (and its successor, the Nintendo Switch 2), we could see every Nintendo game reviewer on the planet wanting to pick one of these up as soon as possible. High-quality game capture with no additional hardware required.

AVerMedia X'Tra Go GC515 Capture Dock recording Steam Deck gameplay.

The AVerMedia X'Tra Go GC515 Capture Dock (part of the company's new Premium Go portable range) can also capture 1080p 120 Hz or 120 FPS, supporting multiple resolutions to match the various displays PC gaming handheld makers offer. Recording to an SD Card is an affordable solution, too, with several high-capacity options available that are relatively cheap compared to flash-based media.

AVerMedia described the device as the world's first capture dock for handheld gameplay, and seeing it in action (and just how easy it is to use) impressed us enough that we awarded it one of our Best of Computex 2024 awards. Even as a docking station for handhelds, the physical design is great. Stay tuned for our full review of the AVerMedia X'Tra Go GC515 Capture Dock in the coming months.