NVIDIA announces 'SFF-ready' stamp of approval for RTX graphics cards

NVIDIA has announced 'SFF-ready' GeForce graphics cards that will make it much easier for consumers to know if their new GPU will fit into a small PC case.

Want to put a new GeForce RTX 4080 in a new small form factor PC case? The SFF-ready label is here to make it much easier. NVIDIA has announced a new Small Form Factor (SFF) guideline for its GeForce graphics cards, enabling a much easier time with case selection for end consumers.

The new SFF-Ready GeForce card guideline was announced at Computex 2024 and will be the stamp of approval consumers will be looking for when purchasing a GeForce graphics card. More specifically, the SFF stamp of approval will be on the packaging alongside other GeForce features, and will be a guarantee that specific graphics cards are compatible with a small form factor PC case.

Having the SFF-ready stamp will make picking a new GPU and a case much easier as all consumers will have to do is look for NVIDIA's seal of approval. NVIDIA explained it has already partnered with a bunch of AIBs for the SFF-ready stamp, with companies such as ASUS, CoolerMaster, Fractal, Galaxy, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, MSI, NZXT, Palit, ZOTAC and many more on board.

