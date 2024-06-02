AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series for AI PCs announced, 'World's Best Processor for Copilot+ PCs'

Powered by Zen 5, XDNA 2, and RDNA 3.5, the 'World's Best Processor for Copilot+ PCs' launch in July with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and the Ryzen AI 9 365.

AMD's AI processing for laptops and portable devices is leveling up big time with the new Ryzen AI 300 Series, powered by Zen 5, XDNA 2, and RDNA 3.5 graphics. Described as the 'World's Best Processor for Copilot+ PCs,' they launch in July with two models - the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and the Ryzen AI 9 365.

14 14

VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

Yes, the new naming for AMD's SoCs is real and works like this: Ryzen AI is the new brand name denoting a powerful dedicated NPU (here, it's the third-gen XDNA 2), 300 is the series, and the 9 HX stuff is the model info that AMD traditionally puts at the end of Ryzen CPU model naming.

With AMD's third-generation XDNA 2 NPU technology, Ryzen AI 300 Series processors are Copilot+ ready. The impressive 50 TOPS of AI performance push them past the Snapdragon X Elite, Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake, and Apple's M4 chips. This is a massive increase from the 10 TOPS for the Ryzen 7040 Series and 16 TOPS for the Ryzen 8040 Series.

14 14

This means all local Copilot+ features for Windows 11 will run natively without emulation (as seen on the X Elite chips), including the new controversial Recall feature, live captions and translation for video, and co-creator generative AI features. As outlined by Microsoft, Copilot+ PCs require at least 40 TOPS of performance to run the new Windows 11 AI features locally.

14 14

14 14

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 features an impressive 12 Zen 5 Cores (a mix of Zen 5 and Zen SC), up from 8 from the previous generation, with the Ryzen AI 9 365 offering 10 Zen 5 Cores. The integrated RDNA 3.5 graphics is also getting a boost to 16 Compute Units, up from 12.

Here are the specs.

14 14

Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

12 Cores, 24 Threads

5.1 GHz Max Boost

36MB Cache

50 TOPS NPU

Radeon 890M Graphics (16 CU)

Ryzen AI 9 365

10 Cores, 20 Threads

5.0 GHz Max Boost

34MB Cache

50 TOPS NPU

Radeon 880M Graphics (12 CU)

AMD notes that AI performance is more responsive than the competition, up to 5X faster than the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. The brand-new "Block" FP16 NPU delivers the performance of 8-bit with the accuracy of 16-bit. As most AI applications use 16-bit, no quantization is needed.

14 14

Here's a look at some AMD performance charts comparing the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 to the Snapdragon X Elite, Apple M3, and Intel Core Ultra 9 185H.

14 14

14 14

14 14

Starting in July, expect to see a range of AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Copilot+ PCs from partners like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Here's a look at some models from ASUS and MSI that will debut at Computex 2024.