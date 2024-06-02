AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with RDNA 3.5, up to 60% faster GPU compared to Snapdragon X Elite

AMD has announced its new chips for Copilot+ AI PCs, the latest AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series, at Computex. These chips deliver 50 TOPS of AI performance with next-gen Zen 5 CPU Cores and beefed-up RDNA 3.5 graphics. The latter will make these chips great for PC gaming on compact machines - especially handhelds!

As part of its presentation comparing the performance between the flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and the Snapdragon X Elite Arm-based SoC with built-in GPU, AMD notes a 60% performance increase in favor of Ryzen using the 3DMark Night Raid Graphics benchmark.

This is partly due to the fact that it's an x86 chip without an emulation layer, but the performance increase also comes from the 16 Compute Units, up from 12 CUs in the previous gen Ryzen 7040 Series and Ryzen 8040 Series.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 includes in-built Radeon 890M Graphics, with the Ryzen AI 9 365 including Radeon 880M Graphics. The latter features 12 CUs, so we expect gaming performance similar to the Ryzen 8040 Series.

It doesn't stop there, as the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 offers an average 36% performance increase over the flagship Intel Core Ultra 185H with in-built Arc graphics that launched earlier this year.

On the high-end, Borderlands is 40% faster, Cyberpunk 2077 is 47% faster, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider is on the low-end with a 28% performance increase. The total list of games tested includes Assassin's Creed Mirage, Borderlands 3, CyberPunk 2077, F1 2023, Far Cry 6, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, gaming in 1080p with low settings.

Either way, it's an impressive result - good enough that AMD is saying a fully unlocked Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 PC and potential gaming handheld will deliver a console-like experience without the need for a discrete GPU. However, there are new premium laptops from the likes of ASUS and others that will include the flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with GeForce RTX 40 Series mobile chips to deliver a premium gaming experience. The AI stuff is impressive in its own right, but we can't wait to see one of these show up in a Windows Copilot+ PC gaming handheld. Maybe we'll get wind of one coming soon at Computex 2024.