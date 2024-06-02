Got a GeForce RTX GPU? Well, you have a powerful GeForce RTX AI PC

The flagship GeForce RTX 4090 offers a whopping 'Up to 1321 TOPS' of AI performance - which is the equivalent of 33 Copilot+ AI PCs.

With AI capabilities coming to a range of new portable Copilot+ Windows 11 devices in the coming months, using hardware like the latest Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite processor - Microsoft has made it clear that to run its Copilot+ features locally, you'll need a processor with an NPU capable of 40 TOPS of AI performance, or Trillions of Operations Per Second.

Basically, a Windows PC with 40 TOPS of performance is AI ready. With AI features in Adobe, Blender, and other content creation tools, and even in PC games with tech like DLSS, a GeForce RTX graphics card offers a lot more AI power than 40 TOPS.

GeForce RTX owners have been using RTX AI-capable apps for a while now, which offer impressive tools and features. As part of its Computex 2024 presentation, NVIDIA has outlined the AI performance you can expect (in TOPS) for its entire GeForce RTX line-up across desktop and laptop GPUs. The current flagship GeForce RTX 4090 offers a whopping 'Up to 1321 TOPS' of AI performance - the equivalent of 33 Copilot+ AI PCs.

The laptop GeForce RTX 4050 offers AI performance 'Up to 194 TOPS' - around five Copilot+ AI PCs. GeForce RTX AI laptops can deliver 'Up to 686 TOPS,' and there are over 100 million RTX AI PCs worldwide. This is why NVIDIA is calling devices meeting the 40 TOPS baseline PCs ready for 'lightweight AI,' where AI tools and features are designed to run on an NPU as part of a processor.

So, if you have a GeForce RTX gaming rig, you've got a GeForce RTX AI PC. And there are over 100 million of them worldwide.