MSI unveils new 34-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate for $900

MSI has showcased its new ultrawide gaming monitor at Computex 2024, and it sports a 3440 x 1440p resolution with a blistering fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 16 seconds read time

The first day of Computex 2024 is here and to kick things off MSI has unveiled its latest ultrawide gaming monitor that now arrives with gorgeous OLED pixel technology.

MSI unveils new 34-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate for $900 06434
MSI was kind enough to give me a tour of their booth at Computex where they showcased the company's latest and greatest offering in the ultrawide form factor. Introducing, the MSI MPG 341CQPX, which features Samsung's new ultrawide QD-OLED panel that provides incredible rich colors and deep blacks. The MPG 341CQPX provides gamers with a 3440 x 1440p resolution that's combined with a 240Hz refresh rate and a extremely low 0.03ms response time, thanks the QD-OLED pixel technology.

As for what generation of QD-OLED panel the MPG 341CQPX, reports indicate that it features Samsung's Gen 1.5 pixel technology, which means text fringing may be an issue, similar to the text issues we have seen in some of Samsung's early generation OLED panels. These issues were ironed out in its third generation OLED panel technology.

MSI unveils new 34-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate for $900 06416
The MPG 341CQPX features a 1800R curvature, 250nits peak SDR brightness, 450nits when viewing HDR content, and 1,000 nits across 3% of its display. Reports indicate the MPG 341CQPX will be priced at $899, but it's currently unclear when it will be available to purchase.

MSI unveils new 34-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate for $900 06428
MSI unveils new 34-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate for $900 06434
MSI unveils new 34-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate for $900 06443
Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

