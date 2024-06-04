MSI unveils new 34-inch OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate for $900

MSI has showcased its new ultrawide gaming monitor at Computex 2024, and it sports a 3440 x 1440p resolution with a blistering fast 240Hz refresh rate.

The first day of Computex 2024 is here and to kick things off MSI has unveiled its latest ultrawide gaming monitor that now arrives with gorgeous OLED pixel technology.

MSI was kind enough to give me a tour of their booth at Computex where they showcased the company's latest and greatest offering in the ultrawide form factor. Introducing, the MSI MPG 341CQPX, which features Samsung's new ultrawide QD-OLED panel that provides incredible rich colors and deep blacks. The MPG 341CQPX provides gamers with a 3440 x 1440p resolution that's combined with a 240Hz refresh rate and a extremely low 0.03ms response time, thanks the QD-OLED pixel technology.

As for what generation of QD-OLED panel the MPG 341CQPX, reports indicate that it features Samsung's Gen 1.5 pixel technology, which means text fringing may be an issue, similar to the text issues we have seen in some of Samsung's early generation OLED panels. These issues were ironed out in its third generation OLED panel technology.

The MPG 341CQPX features a 1800R curvature, 250nits peak SDR brightness, 450nits when viewing HDR content, and 1,000 nits across 3% of its display. Reports indicate the MPG 341CQPX will be priced at $899, but it's currently unclear when it will be available to purchase.

