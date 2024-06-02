AMD Ryzen 9000 Series confirmed, 16% IPC uplift Zen 5 CPUs launching July 2024

After months of leaks and rumors AMD has delidded Zen 5 and the new Ryzen 9000 Series of desktop CPUs launching this July led by the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X.

At Computex 2024, AMD has formally announced its next-generation desktop CPUs, the new Ryzen 9000 Series, which will launch in July with four models. Powered by the next-gen Zen 5 architecture, AMD noted in its presentation to the press that this was more than a "trivial update" for Zen but a "sweeping update" with advances that deliver 2X data and instruction bandwidth and, of course, big performance gains for AI.

11 11

VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES

AMD says there's an average 16% IPC uplift compared to Zen 4, with the chart outlining the improvement across a range of gaming, rendering, and other CPU workloads. Far Cry 6 sees a 10% uplift on the low-end, and Octane and Cinebench R23 are in the middle with 16% and 17%, respectively. On the high-end, you've got Blender with an impressive 23% uplift and Geekbench 5.4 with a massive 35%. Zen 5 is a definite step up from Zen 4.

The four models that are set to debut in July are AM5 ready: the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X. One of the other big things with Zen 5 is that the performance increases come with an improvement in power efficiency, with the Ryzen 9 9950X (16 Cores/32 Threads) featuring a 170W TDP, which is on par with the Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7950X.

11 11

Impressively, both the Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X ship with a 65W TDP, so you're getting better performance than their Ryzen 7000 Series counterparts -up to 50W less with more performance and vastly improved efficiency. These new Zen 5 CPUs are tailor-made for high-performance computing and gaming.

Here's a breakdown of all four models and specs (pricing is TBC).

11 11

Ryzen 9 9950X - 16 Cores/32 Threads, 5.7 GHz max boost, 80MB Cache, 170W TDP

Ryzen 9 9900X - 12 Cores/24 Threads, 5.6 GHz max boost, 76MB Cache, 120W TDP

Ryzen 9 9700X - 8 Cores/16 Threads, 5.5 GHz max boost, 40MB Cache, 65W TDP

Ryzen 9 9600X - 6 Cores/12 Threads, 5.4 GHz max boost, 38MB Cache, 65W TDP

AMD noted, "Gaming is in our DNA" during the presentation, and we can see the results here with the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X compared to Intel's Core i9 14900K across several popular titles.

11 11

Zen 5 is also for AI, specifically, content creators who require high performance. Granted, AMD is aware that a GPU is important when it comes to content creation, desktops, and AI-but without the power constraints of a laptop, the Ryzen 9000 Series is optimized for PCIe Gen 5 storage and PCIe Gen 5 graphics, a combination that offers twice the bandwidth of competing setups for AI workloads.

11 11

Zen 5 and the Ryzen 9000 Series will work with the existing AM5 motherboard platform and be supported by the newly announced X870 and X870E chipsets, which make USB 4 and Gen 5 graphics standard on all boards. More importantly, EXPO support for faster DDR5 speeds will also be available.