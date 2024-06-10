Antec Core HS is a new PC gaming handheld with a sliding screen and keyboard

Antec enters the PC gaming handheld market with the premium Antec Core HS, however it's a rebranded AYANEO Slide - a product that debuted earlier this year.

Antec is a brand best known for its cases and cooling tech. It is one of those trusted names that go back decades to the dawn of the PC gaming DIY scene. At Computex 2024, the company showed us several impressive case designs, but it also had something a little different - a PC gaming handheld called the Antec Core HS.

Antec Core HS features a 6-inch Full HD 1080p IPS display with a full keyboard underneath.

If it looks familiar, that's because it is a rebranded AYANEO Slide for the U.S. and European markets. It has the powerful AMD Ryzen 7840U Processor and the same floating slide-up screen that reveals a full QWERTY keyboard - adding a keyboard to a Windows 11 gaming handheld sets it apart from the ROG Ally X, MSI Claw, and Steam deck.

The Antec Core HS features a 6-inch Full HD 1080p IPS display with 368PPI pixel density, 400-nit brightness, and 100% sRGB color coverage. In addition to the full keyboard, the build incorporates an ergonomic design utilizing PC and glass fiber materials, with gamer-friendly hall-sensing analog sticks and hall effect triggers. It's a premium little unit.

That will carry a premium price, with Antec noting it will launch at $899 USD - and in two colors, black and white. Again, the sliding screen is a significant departure for PC gaming handhelds, with the Core HS's display featuring an adjustable angle between 10 to 30 degrees. It also supports full-sized M.2 2280 SSD storage (up to 4TB) capacity and is expected to ship with 32GB of LPDDDR5X memory.

Software-wise, Antec Core HS will support AYANEO's impressive AYASpace 2 software for easy access to PC gaming. It'll be interesting to see if Antec decides to bring more rebranded AYANEO products to retail, as up to now, its gear has only been available via Indiegogo campaigns.