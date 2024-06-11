MSI integrates AIO cooling in new GeForce RTX EXPERT and SUPRIM FUZION GPUs

MSI showcased two impressive GPU designs with integrated AIO liquid cooling at Computex 2024, and we're thinking these are for the GeForce RTX 50 Series.

Sure, we didn't get any official confirmation on when we can expect to see the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090, but word around Computex was that NVIDIA's next-gen GPU hardware was on track for an end-of-2024 launch. This is worth remembering because even though we got to see two very cool and unique GPU designs for the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4090 from MSI, odds are these designs are for next-gen cards.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER EXPERT FUZION.
MSI's new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER EXPERT FUZION.

First, there's the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER EXPERT FUZION, which looks like the brand-new Founder Edition-style GPU we reviewed earlier this year when NVIDIA launched the RTX 4080 SUPER. It's a fantastic all-metal and minimal design. In EXPERT FUZION form, it's a little thicker (not by much) as it features an integrated 'Liquid-cooled Hybrid System' with a low-profile AIO-style pump.

Paired with the push and pull design of the new EXPERT Series from MSI, aluminum shell, custom fans, and copper baseplate, it's all about offering the benefit of liquid cooling without the need for a waterblock and external radiator. It's an impressive design that we assume will become part of the GeForce RTX 50 Series.

Speaking of remarkable designs, the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 24G SUPRIM FUZION is next up.

MSI's new GeForce RTX 4090 24G SUPRIM FUZION.
MSI's new GeForce RTX 4090 24G SUPRIM FUZION.

This almost four-slots-thick monster also includes an all-in-one liquid-cooled hybrid system with a larger radiator and pump to accommodate the OC potential of the current flagship GeForce RTX 4090 and what we expect to be a similarly powered (as in 450W) GeForce RTX 5090. It features a liquid reservoir and a short pipe design with custom fans to present an AIO liquid-cooled GPU that will deliver excellent thermal and OC performance.

The GeForce RTX 4090 24G SUPRIM FUZION also includes a patented radiator design, acting as an additional heat exchange between the GPU and the cooler. A massive and impressive new GPU design from MSI that also snagged one of our Best of Computex 2024 awards.

