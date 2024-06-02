NVIDIA App updates adding major improvements to ShadowPlay and 'one-click GPU tuning'

NVIDIA is combining GeForce Experience and Control Panel to create what the company calls the 'NVIDIA App,' which comes with a range of new features.

NVIDIA has announced at Computex 2024 that owners of its graphics cards will now be able to access the new app, which incorporates all of the features within GeForce Experience and Control Panel in one single unified application. The release of the new app will mean gamers won't have to dance between GeForce Experience and Control Panel, which are used for separate settings customizations in both graphics configurations and display settings.

Not only is everything now in one place, but NVIDIA has taken this opportunity to overhaul the visuals of the client, making a much cleaner, modern and minimal look. The new client enables gamers quick access to NVIDIA, GeForce, and RTX applications that are available to download/install, while also doubling as a way to tweak game settings within the Graphics tab.

These customizations within the Graphics tab are done at a driver-level and allows gamers to enhance title's colors through RTX features such as RTX HDR and RTX Dynamic Vibrance. Additional features that can be enabled within the Graphics tab are maximum framerate, monitor technology such as G-Sync, Low Latency Mode and much more.

With NVIDIA's announcement of the new client being available to download the company has said ShadowPlay now supports AV1 encoding with a maximum framerate of 120FPS, which NVIDIA says is an efficiency improvement by 40%.

Furthermore, NVIDIA has implemented "one-click GPU tuning", which will enable gamers to easily overclock their graphics card in likely the most efficient way possible. As we have seen with other NVIDIA App features, they run much faster and more efficiently than NVIDIA's GeForce Experience app and Control Panel.