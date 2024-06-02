NVIDIA App updates adding major improvements to ShadowPlay and 'one-click GPU tuning'

NVIDIA is combining GeForce Experience and Control Panel to create what the company calls the 'NVIDIA App,' which comes with a range of new features.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 26 seconds read time

In late February NVIDIA released the beta for its new NVIDIA App, which combines the company's GeForce Experience and Control Panel.

NVIDIA App updates adding major improvements to ShadowPlay and 'one-click GPU tuning' 561651
Open Gallery 5

NVIDIA has announced at Computex 2024 that owners of its graphics cards will now be able to access the new app, which incorporates all of the features within GeForce Experience and Control Panel in one single unified application. The release of the new app will mean gamers won't have to dance between GeForce Experience and Control Panel, which are used for separate settings customizations in both graphics configurations and display settings.

Not only is everything now in one place, but NVIDIA has taken this opportunity to overhaul the visuals of the client, making a much cleaner, modern and minimal look. The new client enables gamers quick access to NVIDIA, GeForce, and RTX applications that are available to download/install, while also doubling as a way to tweak game settings within the Graphics tab.

NVIDIA App updates adding major improvements to ShadowPlay and 'one-click GPU tuning' 51656
Open Gallery 5
NVIDIA App updates adding major improvements to ShadowPlay and 'one-click GPU tuning' 651165
Open Gallery 5

These customizations within the Graphics tab are done at a driver-level and allows gamers to enhance title's colors through RTX features such as RTX HDR and RTX Dynamic Vibrance. Additional features that can be enabled within the Graphics tab are maximum framerate, monitor technology such as G-Sync, Low Latency Mode and much more.

NVIDIA App updates adding major improvements to ShadowPlay and 'one-click GPU tuning' 154611
Open Gallery 5

With NVIDIA's announcement of the new client being available to download the company has said ShadowPlay now supports AV1 encoding with a maximum framerate of 120FPS, which NVIDIA says is an efficiency improvement by 40%.

Furthermore, NVIDIA has implemented "one-click GPU tuning", which will enable gamers to easily overclock their graphics card in likely the most efficient way possible. As we have seen with other NVIDIA App features, they run much faster and more efficiently than NVIDIA's GeForce Experience app and Control Panel.

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/2/2024 at 11:43 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags