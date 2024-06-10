Alphacool unveils fully modular skeleton PC case made of carbon fiber

Computex 2024 had many interesting PC cases on the showroom floor, and one that caught my eye was at the Alphacool booth.
Introducing Alphacool's first modular case, the Apex Pro Skeleton Carbon Case, which speaks to the company's intention to create a case that incorporates uniqueness, innovative ideas and individuality. The Apex Pro Skeleton can be completely disassembled, with the motherboard tray, struts, and fan frame made out of carbon fiber, making it a strong, yet light case.
Additionally, the Apex Pro Skeleton includes a distro plate that has been specifically designed for this case while also including a customized vertical GPU mount and a cable that complies with the PCIe 4.0 specification. Alphacool also gives buyers the option of equipping the Apex Pro Skeleton with additional parts. Lastly, the Apex Pro Skeleton comes with smoked glass side panels.
