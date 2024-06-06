G.SKILL memory levels up with high-speed DDR5-10600 and low-latency CAMM2 DDR5-7800

The amount of LN2 or liquid nitrogen at G.SKILL's Computex 2024 booth has to be seen to be believed, but it's understandable when you're the host of the OC World Record Stage with the industry's best memory overclockers. But, with a huge range of DDR5 memory options, we also got to take a closer look at several impressive OC builds at the company's booth - so let's go through some of the highlights.

First, let's take a look at G.SKILL's DDR5-10600 rig, which has 32GB (16GB x 2) of memory paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 8500G processor and an ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E GENE motherboard. The memory timings and latency weren't the lowest of what we saw, with CL56-62-62-126, but this was all about showcasing the impressive speed of DDR6-106000 right there on the show floor.

Next up is probably our favorite because CAMM2 modules for DDR5 (an alternative to SO-DIMM for laptops that sit flat on the motherboard) represent a brand-new form of memory overclocking to the PC space. At Computex 2024, G.SKILL is presenting its first CAMM2 module running at DDR5-7800 with impressive low-latency timings - CL36-48-48-128.

The single CAMM2 module, running in dual-channel with a 48GB capacity, was paired with an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor and an ASUS ROG Z790 Lengshuikeng Concept motherboard.

Finally, we've got 48GB (24GB x 2) of low-latency high-frequency memory with DDR5-9000 build also paired with an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, but this time a for-real non-concept board - the impressive ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore.