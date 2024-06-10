Corsair and DROP showcase chilling Lord of the Rings Mordor collection at Computex 2024

Computex 2024 has officially wrapped up, and during the tradeshow, many new products were unveiled and showcased, and one that certainly caught my eye was the Lord of the Rings-themed setup Corsair had on at their suite.

The Corsair-owned DROP brand had a full PC setup outfitted in the latest Lord of the Rings-themed collectibles, created through an official partnership between Middle Earth Enterprises and DROP. The partnership has spawned various officially licensed faction-themed keyboards, mouse pads, keycaps, and even standalone statues.

At the Corsair suite, the company had on display the new Mordor set that featured an awesome Barad-dur mouse mat, keycaps of the One Ring in various locations, a Sauron-themed wrist rest, a Balrog-themed space bar, keycap holders, and more. For those that don't know, DROP's keyboards are completely customizable, enabling users to switch out keys, plates and even gaskets.

The Lord of the Rings collaboration previously created Elvish, Dwarvish, and now Mordor-themed sets. It appears the Barad-dûr and Wraith Circle keycap holders seen in the images below are the first standalone collectibles from the partnership.

As for where you can get these awesome collector's items, check out the DROP website here.

