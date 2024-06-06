iGame Neptune PC from Colorful with open-frame design is one of the best rigs at Computex 2024

Colorful's booth at Computex 2024 was full of cool stuff to see, but the star of the show (and recipient of a TweakTown Best of Award) was the Neptune PC!

The open-frame design for a PC chassis is often created and used for testing and benchmarking. It offers a quick way to replace parts, tinker with cooling, and troubleshoot. At Computex 20204, we got a closer look at the new Neptune Series PC from Colorful, and it quickly earned one of our Best of Computex 2024 awards, not only for its looks but also for the materials, solid construction, and DIY potential for those who want an open-chassis design without having to worry about dust.

It's a unique design that, although it is fully open and customizable thanks to Colorful planning to ship a barebones edition, everything is enclosed with an integrated full-cover waterblock. Regarding PC components, all you can see is the memory, radiator fans, motherboard I/O ports, and the custom waterblock/enclosure for the GPU (a high-end GeForce RTX GPU is installed in the one you see here).

It's a sleek and stylish futuristic design made from solid metals with a brushed silver finish. Colorful notes that within the Neptune, the CPU and other non-visible critical components are all liquid-cooled. It's not only an impressive design but one that will deliver when it comes to thermal performance.

Colorful will offer all-in-one pre-assembled versions of the Neptune Series PC, with an Intel Core i9 processor, an iGame Z790D5 Neptune i92T motherboard, and 2TB of SSD storage. The barebones version has been designed to work with various existing boards so that you can change the hardware to suit your preferences. And with next-gen Intel CPUs for desktops on the horizon, Colorful plans to release a new Neptune board designed specifically for these processors.

Timeline-wise, Colorful informed us that Neptune PC production will commence after Computex, so expect to find them available for consumers in the coming months.