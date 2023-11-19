AYANEO Slide is a new PC gaming handheld with Ryzen 7 7840U APU and a full QWERTY keyboard

With its sliding screen that lets you adjust the angle, the AYANEO Slide is one of most original PC gaming handheld releases in recent years.

With a crowdfunding early bird price of $699 USD, the AYANEO Slide is the latest PC gaming handheld from the company to feature the impressive Phoenix APU-tech from AMD - the Ryzen 7 7840U - with a max power consumption of 28W. What makes this handheld a little different from other AYANEO products and systems like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally is that the 6-inch 1080p IPS display is a "floating screen" that slides up to reveal a full QWERTY keyboard.

3

The AYANEO Slide's introductory price of $699 USD is definitely competitive, image credit: AYANEO.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The official MSRP for the AYANEO Slide is $899 USD, so the competitive price point of $699 USD is limited to the crowdfunding period. Although the display panel technology is IPS over OLED, the specs are impressive.

In addition to the Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, the 368PPI pixel density, 400-nit brightness, and 100% sRGB color coverage should make for a wonderful display. On top of this, you've got the full keyboard, ergonomic design utilizing PC and glass fiber materials, plus gamer-friendly hall-sensing analog sticks and hall effect triggers.

3

The AYANEO Slide specs and features, image credit: AYANEO.

The sliding screen is a pretty big departure from the designs we've seen in the PC gaming handheld space, and the one being deployed here has an adjustable angle supporting 10 to 30 degrees. The AYANEO Slide is also set to feature a sizable 46.3Wh battery with a new "3+2" Triple Copper Tube Cooling System that, when stressed, will see temps hit up to 45.9 degrees in 15W mode and 65.8 degrees in full l28W mode. Typical gaming workloads will be notably cooler than this.

AYANEO is set to offer different versions of the Slide, starting from 16GB of LPDDR5X 7500MHz memory with 512GB of M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, going up to 64GB of memory and an impressive 4TB of internal storage. Shipping is expected to commence in mid-December 2023. For more info, check out the Indiegogo page for the AYANEO Slide.