Say goodbye to GPU cables overheating with the WireView Pro from Thermal Grizzly

The switch to the new 12VHPWR or 12V-2X6 power connector standard for modern GPUs (specifically NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series) was a rocky transition, to say the least. For the high-end flagship GeForce RTX 4090, which draws up to 450W (that can be pushed higher), a steady stream of reported melted power connectors fusing with a GPU's PCB led to multiple investigations and even a redesign of the connector for the SUPER Series.

The cable melting issue might not be in the headlines every single day like it was back when the GeForce RTX 40 Series launched, but it's still an issue and something to be concerned about.

This makes the new WireVew PRO device we saw at Computex 2024 one of the most innovative little gadgets (especially for enthusiasts, reviewers, and overclockers). It's a simple monitoring device designed to mitigate issues relating to 12VHPWR or 12V-2X6 power connectors.

The WireView PRO measures and records power consumption over the connector (handy for measuring a GPU's efficiency) and includes an audible alarm that can be set to beep once the temperature and current reach a threshold set by the user. It also contains two additional temperature sensors via a cable that can be placed on various parts of a GPU to monitor thermal performance.

It's a great gadget that someone spending a lot of money on a new GPU should consider - especially if they're overclocking that expensive piece of hardware to get even greater performance.