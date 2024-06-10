Enermax announces new ATX 3.1 power supplies at Computex 2024

Enermax has showcased a new selection of power supplies and coolers at Computex 2024, and one is a new concept that combines air cooler, pump and radiator.

Enermax has proven its solidified place in the power supply and cooling market with a selection of new product announcements at Computex 2024.

Enermax has showcased a new series of ATX 3.1 power supplies at Computex that cover multiple efficiency levels and impressive wattages. More specifically, Enermax showcased the new MaxTytan Digital 1650W 80PLUS Titanium that flexes a semi-fanless design that Enermax explained to me is optimized for both performance and acoustics. The fan on the MaxTytan Digital 1650W only kicks in when the power supply is at 60% load and has a built-in wattage display on the rear side for users to monitor the total load.

Additionally, Enermax said the MaxTytan Digital 1650W 80PLUS Titanium can reach up to 2400W at 80PLUS Gold efficiency. Moving up to the 80PLUS Platinum efficiency, Enermax introduced a crazy 2400W variant that has a chassis depth of 18cm. The 2400W variant is designed to support multiple graphics cards, and also features the intelligent semi-fanless design, enabling near-silent operation at low to medium loads.

Another product worth mentioning from Enermax is the AQUACore, which Enermax said is a new concept as it includes a "no-tube connection technique". What this means is the AQUACore utilizes a design that combines a pump and radiator with the appearance of an air cooler. Standing at just 162mm tall, the AQUACore is still compatible with most case designs and is capable of a cooling capacity of up to 280W.

